ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

High-speed rail line would generate billions in economic benefits: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a new high-speed rail network for the Toronto-Quebec City corridor in Montreal, on Wednesday, Feb.19, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.