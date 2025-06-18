ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin named IIHF’s female player of the year; US goalie Gwyn Philips 2nd

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin falls over United States' Kendall Coyne during the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.