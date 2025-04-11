ADVERTISEMENT

London

Ingersoll GM workers informed of plant shutdown: Sources

By Kristylee Varley

Updated

Published

Unifor says workers at General Motors' CAMI assembly plant and battery facility in Ingersoll, Ont., have ratified a new collective agreement. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.