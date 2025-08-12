ADVERTISEMENT

London

‘Absolutely elated’: Animal justice group reacts after dog testing to stop at London, Ont. health care facility

By Reta Ismail

Published

Playing null of undefined
London hospital accused of testing on puppies for human research

London hospital accused of testing on puppies for human research

Over 100 people gathered outside a London hospital to protest animal testing

Over 100 people gathered outside a London hospital to protest animal testing

St. Joe’s ends testing on dogs after backlash

St. Joe’s ends testing on dogs after backlash