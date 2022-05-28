U.S. air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

A passenger jet is silhouetted against the sky at dusk as it takes off from Sky Harbor Airport, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A passenger jet is silhouetted against the sky at dusk as it takes off from Sky Harbor Airport, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social