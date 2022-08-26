The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
When it comes to fashion, street style has as much cachet as runway style -- in fact, there are dozens of blogs and Instagram accounts dedicated to chroniclling the best streetwear looks.
That's because urban chic has always started in the street, where people from all kinds of classes and backgrounds can mingle with each other on the way to work, school, home and entertainment venues.
This year, Time Out -- the media and hospitality brand that publishes local guides to some of the world's most interesting cities -- has released its second annual roundup of the world's coolest streets.
More than a neighbourhood, a single street can define a city's culture.
"In most of the world, pre-pandemic life has returned with a bang. With people excitedly making plans and going out in their own cities and on city breaks again," James Manning, travel editor for Time Out, said in a statement. "Our list of the Coolest Streets in the World takes in the key thoroughfares which clued-up locals -- including our expert editors and contributors -- recommend strolling down right now.""
This year's list has 33 streets, three more than the inaugural roundup in 2021. It also includes several new cities, including Taipei, Mumbai, Athens and Accra.
NORTH AMERICA
This year's list-topper is Rue Wellington, in Montreal's Verdun neighborhood.
Time Out Canada editor Laura Osborne says that the street has "killer cocktail bars, stellar brunch spots, some of the best sandwiches in town and even a sandy urban beach," plus it's becoming pedestrian-only in 2023, which will doubtlessly add more cool points.
"We know that this main street, also known as Promenade Wellington, has been reinventing itself in original and creative ways for many years now, and it's really exciting to see how Verdun continues to shine," Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montreal, told CNN Travel.
While the United States didn't come in first place, America can rest assured knowing it holds the largest number of streets on the list -- Miami's Calle Ocho, New York City's MacDougal Street (home to perennial favorite cocktail bar Dante) and Chicago's Wentworth Avenue all make the cut.
Mexico's representative on the list is Avenida Ámsterdam in Mexico City's hip Condesa neighborhood.
ASIA AND THE PACIFIC
Five of the top 10 streets are in this region.
Melbourne, Australia topped the 2021 list with Smith Street but has fallen into second position this year. The city's Gertrude Street made the list, with Time Out Australia's Eliza Campbell describing it as "beautiful, unassuming and devoid of the rampant nightlife of its comparatively rowdy siblings."
Coming in seventh is Tai Ping Shan, a neighborhood-within-a-neighbourhood on Hong Kong's main island.
CNN digital producer Rhea Mogul, who lives on the street, reports that the best things about living there are the dog-friendly cafes and the "great mix of old and new." Tai Ping means "peace and stability" in Cantonese, while Shan means "hill."
A high debut for 2022 is Taipei's Yongkang Street, which is home to beloved craft beer makers Zhang Men Brewing.
"We integrated various resources to promote this neighborhood to international tourists, and we are very happy that it is listed," Huang Shih-fang, director of the international affairs division for Taiwan's tourism board, tells CNN. "We hope to bring tourists back to the area once the border is opened."
EUROPE
Time Out, which is headquartered in London, looked close-ish to home for some of its picks this year. The British capital's coolest thoroughfare in 2022 is Deptford High Street, a mix of street stalls, markets, shops, bars and more, which Time Out editor Chris Waywell says is not just London's coolest street but its "most alive."
Further north, Glasgow's Great Western Road is the U.K.'s highest entry, at number three.
And Denmark's metropolis of Copenhagen -- which CNN Travel crowned "Europe's new capital of cool" last year -- lands in the fifth spot. The street of Værnedamsvej was dubbed a "mini Paris" by Time Out's editors, owing to wine and cheese shops and plenty of fresh flowers. That has to hurt for Paris, which didn't actually make the list.
Other European streets getting shout-outs on the 2022 list are Kolokotroni in Athens, Calle Echegaray in Madrid and Capel Street in Dublin.
About the last of those three, Dublin-based travel writer Nicola Brady says that Capel -- which rhymes with "maple" -- "feels like a proper slice of old Dublin."
She adds that the street, which became pedestrianized earlier this year, has "little hardware shops and pubs that have been there for decades alongside great Korean and Vietnamese restaurants that are newer to the scene."
THE FULL LIST
- Rue Wellington, Montreal
- Gertrude Street, Melbourne
- Great Western Road, Glasgow
- Yongkang Street, Taipei
- Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen
- Karangahape Road, Auckland
- Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong
- Yaowarat Road, Bangkok
- Oranienstrasse, Berlin
- Hayes Street, San Francisco
- Avenida Ámsterdam, Mexico City
- Kolokotroni, Athens
- Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles
- Ossington Avenue, Toronto
- Via Provenza, Medellín
- Calle Ocho, Miami
- Deptford High Street, London
- Praça das Flores, Lisbon
- Oxford Street, Accra
- Wentworth Avenue, Chicago
- Cutting Room Square, Manchester
- Capel Street, Dublin
- Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai
- Enmore Road, Sydney
- Kagurazaka, Tokyo
- Kloof Street, Cape Town
- Süleyman Seba Caddesi, Istanbul
- Calle Echegaray, Madrid
- MacDougal Street, New York
- Carrer del Comte Borrell, Barcelona
- Newbury Street, Boston
- Colaba Causeway, Mumbai
- Everton Road, Singapore
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
Canada
-
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
-
Vancouver police say Ojibwa man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Vancouver police say a man who died after officers used a beanbag shotgun on Monday had asked bystanders for help following a “violent incident” that occurred moments earlier.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
World
-
Norwegian mass murderer Breivik sues Norwegian state, again
Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, is once again suing the Norway government in a bid to force an end to his isolation, Norwegian media reported Friday.
-
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
Taiwan's leader on Friday said China and Russia are 'disrupting and threatening the world order' with Beijing's recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 40 rescued
A Philippine ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew caught fire as it was approaching a port south of Manila on Friday and at least 40 of those onboard have been rescued, coast guard officials said.
-
Her slaying went unsolved for 34 years. Police say they identified her killer after he licked an envelope
Investigators said they identified Scott Grim as Anna Kane's killer using genetic genealogy, which combines DNA evidence and traditional genealogy to find biological connections among people.
-
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas
The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened Friday with reduced foreign representation amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
-
Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship
A Lebanese submarine has found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank earlier this year off the coast of Lebanon with about 30 people on board, the navy announced Friday.
Politics
-
Trudeau links Canadian investments in North American defence to European security
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants European allies to know that when Canada invests in defending North America and the Canadian Arctic, they also benefit.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
-
Chief justice welcomes Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court of Canada
Canada's chief justice is welcoming the appointment of the first Indigenous member of the Supreme Court of Canada.
Health
-
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
-
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
-
South Korea records world's lowest fertility rate -- again
South Korea has broken its own record for the world's lowest fertility rate, according to official figures released Wednesday, as the country struggles to reverse its years-long trend of declining births.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up in an attempt to connect mobile devices through a network of satellites, providing coverage to even the most isolated places.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Despite masterful storytelling, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' lacks passion
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' 'Samaritan' and 'The Invitation.'
-
China adds postscript to 'Minions' showing crime doesn't pay
The latest 'Minions' movie subtly reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won't see: Crime doesn't pay.
-
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of 'inciting hatred and enmity' with a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools, the country's state-run news agency reported.
Business
-
In wake of LaFlamme's exit, brands should be wary when jumping on hot topics: experts
Marketing experts say brands that have advertised themselves with a nod to CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme's recent dismissal should beware of blowback.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
-
Stocks tumble after U.S. Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Stocks are falling sharply Friday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
-
Miss England finalist becomes first in pageant's history to compete without makeup
A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete without wearing any makeup in the pageant's nearly century-long history.
-
Man on trip to Toronto wins $6-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot after buying ticket at convenience store
A man from British Columbia is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from a Toronto convenience store.
Sports
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
Serena's example: Tennis icon's impact felt in Black America
After nearly three decades in the public eye, few can match Serena Williams' array of accomplishments, medals and awards. Through it all, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner hasn't let the public forget that she's a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people.
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
Autos
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.