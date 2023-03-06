Self-taught chefs win coveted stars from Michelin Guide

Georgiana Viou celebrates her star during the 2023 Michelin Guide ceremony in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Georgiana Viou celebrates her star during the 2023 Michelin Guide ceremony in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social