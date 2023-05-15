Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak

Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.

The platform complied the data based on flight, rental cars, and hotel online searches. Kayak data shows despite rising flight prices of up to 33 per cent year-over-year, flight searches are up 77 per cent compared to last summer.

According to the data, there has been a 90 per cent increase in flights searches, while domestic travel has increased 22 per cent.

Data also shows a notable increase in hotel and car searches as well. Hotel searches have seen a rise of 58 per cent while car searches have witnessed an uptick of 59 per cent for international destinations, compared to last summer.

Data reveals that daily car rental rates are down 13 per cent compared to last year however, flights and hotels have seen a 33 per cent and 11 per cent increase in cost, respectively.

The data highlights the growing enthusiasm and readiness of individuals to embark on their travel adventures to Europe. According to Kayak, Europe has seen a 113 per cent flight interest since last summer making it the top trending region travel to.

Asia is also among the top trending international summer destinations with 100 per cent increase in fight searches.

Kayak suggests travelers book their flights in advance in order to have a better chance of finding a low-price ticket and departure before the prices rise.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.