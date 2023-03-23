Do kitchen hacks seen online actually work?

Life hacks on social media are abundant, from easy ways to wash coats to how to reorganize kitchen supplies.

But some tips and tricks on the internet may not work as seen on camera. Can you really use a grater to strip herb leaves off their stems? Does the rolling technique actually work to cut up a squash?

On Thursday, the hosts of CTV's Your Morning tried three kitchen hacks from TikTok, putting them to the test.

Several of the hacks did appear to work at least some of the time, including using a grater to separate the leaves of herbs from the stem. During the experiment, parsley leaves came off easily, but rosemary was too thin to fit in the grater hole.

Also put to the test was a method of quickly cutting summer squash using a rolling technique, and a way to reseal a wine bottle.

"Life hacks claim to make your life easier… (But) sometimes you're left wondering, 'Will this hack work?'" Kelsey McEwen, CTV's chief meteorologist, said of the experiment.

Find out which hacks worked by clicking the video at the top of this article.