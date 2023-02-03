Here's how to keep your kitchen tidy, from a professional home organizer

The kitchen is often referred to as the heart of any home, but keeping it clean can be challenging.

Professional home organizer Megan Arthurs, whose passion is cleaning, says to start with the utensil drawer.

"That seems to be the easiest place to start," she said on CTV's Your Morning on Friday. "The first thing that you want to do is take everything out of the drawer and I want to place it on the counter so you can really see what you have. Next, you want to group all items together."

Arthurs says this tactic allows people to see duplicated items or things that should not be in that specific area.

"You want to invest in a drawer insert that's expandable so it fits perfectly to size," she said.

Arthurs explained the organizers act as a parameter for what can go in the drawer and prevent "free-floating items."

Additions like labels can also make grabbing items quicker and help keep things clean, she said.

To hear all of Arthur's tips for keeping the kitchen organized, click the video at the top of this article.