Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey by Research Co. reveals that Canadians are less likely than their neighbours to the south to prioritize their faith, but suggests that spirituality is rising in Canada, and may be declining in the U.S.
In the online survey, 38 per cent of American respondents stated that religion is “very important” for them personally, while 25 per cent of Canadians said the same.
Research Co. compared the results of the latest poll – conducted in late November – to those of previous surveys.
Canadians were questioned in a similar poll conducted by Research Co. in December 2021, while Americans were last surveyed by the company in November 2020.
The comparison suggested that the percentage of people in Canada who consider religion "very important" is actually up three points since last year's polling. In the U.S., the number of people in that category dipped by 10 points.
“On religion, there is a pronounced generational gap in the United States. Only 28 per cent of Americans aged 18 to 34 acknowledge that religion is very important to them, compared to 40 per cent of those aged 35 to 45 and 42 per cent of those aged 55 and over,” said Research Co. president Mario Canseco in a news release earlier this month.
Breaking down the data, results show that 27 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34 said religion is “very important” for them, while it was very important for 25 per cent of respondents aged 35 to 54, and 22 per cent of Canadians aged 55 and over.
Research Co. said 66 per cent of Americans stated they consider themselves as “very spiritual” or “moderately spiritual.” In Canada, 53 per cent of respondents feel the same way. The number of spiritual Canadians appears from the surveys to be increasing, while the number of Americans who describe themselves as spiritual has gone down.
Looking at specific religions, Research Co. data shows that there is a slight drop in the proportion of Canadians who describe their religion as Christian8 (48 per cent) compared to 2021. But the number of Canadians who consider themselves as atheist, agnostic or as having no religion increased to 37 per cent – up three percentage points.
In the U.S. the proportion of self-described Christians fell by seven points, from 70 per cent to 63 per cent since 2020. As with Canada, the number of people who described themselves as atheist, agnostic or as having no religion increased in the U.S. by six points, from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.
In the survey, 32 per cent of Canadians said they never attend religious gatherings, down just one point from the 2021 survey results. Two in five stated that they attend religious gatherings for special events such as weddings, funerals or baptisms.
Data shows that only 15 per cent of Canadians attend a church, temple or synagogue at least once a week, down one point from last year.
In the U.S., 23 per cent of respondents (down 15 points) said they attend a religious gathering at least once a week, while 27 per cent of Americans (up seven points) said they never go to church .and 29 per cent (up eight points) only do so in special occasions.
Research Co. asked what else mattered to residents of both countries, and found that affluence ranked lower than religion in Canada by 14 per cent (up three points from 2021). But, the rate for career was higher, with 36 per cent saying it was very important to them.
The rating for "country" as an important component of life was even higher, at 47 per cent, and 60 per cent considered "friends" very important. Family ranked the highest with 81 per cent calling it a key component in their lives.
When it comes to U.S. respondents, 12 per cent said affluence was important to them. Unlike in Canada, affluence decreased in importance when comparing the results of the 2020 and 2022 surveys.
Looking at what else matters to Americans, 31 per cent said career was very important, a component that has increased since the first year of the pandemic, according to Research Co.'s data. But the numbers were higher for country, with 51 per cent calling this very important.
As with Canadians, friends and family seemed to be Americans' biggest priorities, with 55 per cent and 77 per cent calling these categories "very important."
METHODOLOGY
The survey was conducted online from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 this year. About 1,000 adults from Canada and the U.S. were involved in the survey. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian and U.S. census figures for age, gender and region in each country.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
Russian shelling targets heart of Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian military forces on Sunday shelled the centre of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow's biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
'Five-alarm fire': Conservatives to continue focus on cost of living in new year, Scheer says
Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer says Conservative MPs will continue to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and quashing the Liberals' carbon tax in the new year.
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos
Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits.
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
Iranian authorities arrested one of the country's most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina vs. France: Live updates on the World Cup final in Qatar
After four weeks, the day has finally arrived. Either Argentina or France will lift the 2022 World Cup trophy on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. CTVNews.ca will follow the final match live.
Canada
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
-
'Our family hasn’t given up': Rally marks six-year anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death at Ontario jail
Friends, family, and supporters of the 30-year-old man who died in custody in an Ontario jail six years ago held a rally in downtown Toronto Saturday night to mark the anniversary of his death.
-
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
Shoplifting has surged to an alarming level across Canada, industry insiders say, with inflation and labour shortages cited as major factors behind the increase.
-
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
World
-
Russian shelling targets heart of Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian military forces on Sunday shelled the centre of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow's biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
-
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos
Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits.
-
Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe
Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.
-
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
-
What to watch as Jan. 6 committee wraps up its investigation
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an "attempted coup" that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
-
Part of haul from 2019 German museum jewelry heist recovered
German authorities said Saturday that they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago.
Politics
-
'Five-alarm fire': Conservatives to continue focus on cost of living in new year, Scheer says
Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer says Conservative MPs will continue to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and quashing the Liberals' carbon tax in the new year.
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
-
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
Health
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
-
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Sci-Tech
-
'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds
Two far-off planets are likely made of water, according to research conducted using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.
-
James Webb Space Telescope reveals previously unseen newborn stars: study
A study of early images taken with the James Webb Space Telescope has apparently revealed previously obscured newborn stars thousands of light years away from Earth.
-
Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options
Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, cutting the company's workforce in half, upending the platform's verification system, reinstating previously banned accounts - including those of white nationalists - and suspending journalists who've been covering him.
Entertainment
-
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
-
Rihanna shares first glimpse of child with A$AP Rocky in adorable TikTok video
On Saturday morning, Rihanna posted a video of what appears to be their baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.
-
Billie Eilish duets 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl in honour of Taylor Hawkins
Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night.
Business
-
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences.
-
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
-
Friendly rivals: with EV tensions in past, Canada poised to compete with biggest ally
With cross-border auto tensions now in the rear-view mirror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about Canada's next big bilateral challenge: head-to-head economic competition with the United States.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
-
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
-
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Sports
-
Vikings beat Colts in biggest comeback in NFL history
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division.
-
Hockey Canada members elect new board of directors, including chair Hugh Fraser
Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members have elected a new board of directors following a vote at the national sport organization's annual winter meeting.
-
'We have set the bar high': Morocco's miraculous World Cup run ends in defeat
After making history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco lost to Croatia 2-1 on Saturday in the match for third place at Khalifa International Stadium.
Autos
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.