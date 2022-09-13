Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
Sushi Masaki Saito earned two stars in Michelin's first Canadian food guide announced Tuesday, when the Parisian ode to gastronomy endorsed a range of Hogtown outlets specializing in everything from Chef Masaki Saito's tradition-steeped Edomae-style sushi to fried chicken takeaway.
The honours were revealed in an evening ceremony streamed online, with Saito last to take the stage to accept the night's top award from Gwendal Poullennec, the guide's international director, and Bibendum, the tire company's puffy white mascot.
Dressed in black pants, a white shirt, white apron, and white hat, Saito thanked the Michelin Guide for coming to Toronto and said he felt, “very, very happy and excited.”
He then added that he had two things to say: “I love Toronto, I love Canada.”
“One more thing is: I am still single, I don't know why,” he said to laughter from the audience.
Saito's New York eatery, Sushi Ginza Onodera, earned a Michelin star in 2017 and two stars in 2018. He left that restaurant to open Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto's tony Yorkville neighbourhood in 2019.
In their citation, the anonymous inspectors praised Saito's latest restaurant for offering fish and nigiri rice from Japan, and a special blend of vinegars.
“Only here will you find shirako boldly skewered and grilled over binchotan, and only here will you eat melting slabs of chutoro buried under a blizzard of white truffles,” they say of the restaurant, where an omakase dinner costs $680 per person.
“Laughter fills the air, thanks to Chef Masaki Saito and his jovial team, and for a few blissful hours, the world outside melts away.”
Twelve other restaurants earned one Michelin star, including four specializing in Japanese cuisine: Aburi Hana, Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto, Shoushin and Yukashi.
Four contemporary eateries also got one star - Alo, Enigma Yorkville, Edulis and Frilu - while a star each went to Alo's French sister eatery Alobar Yorkville, Mexican restaurant Quetzal, and Italian restaurants Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto and Osteria Giulia.
Before the gala, Poullennec said inspectors were impressed by “the diversity and the vibrancy of the local culinary scene.” He dissuaded any attempt to compare Toronto against other Michelin cities, among which the top-ranking Tokyo boasts 203 stars, Paris holds 118 and Kyoto has 108.
“It's quite difficult to compare one destination with another,” he said in a phone interview.
“What is important for us is to find, `What are the unique flavours Toronto is adding to the well of the culinary conversations?' And here there is a lot to say about the diversity, the homegrown talent, and we really feel that's not only a great beginning but that Toronto has a great potential.”
Three-star honours are relatively rare on the global list - out of 16,120 restaurants, just 137 achieved the highest standard. Tokyo has the most three-star designations with 12.
The century-old Parisian system awards one star to restaurants deemed very good in their category, while two stars go to establishments with “excellent” cuisine. Three stars single out exceptional cooking that is worth a special trip.
Aside from flavour, culinary technique and product quality, anonymous inspectors factor in consistency and whether the chef's personality is reflected in the dishes.
Michelin named 17 restaurants worthy of the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes great quality among outlets that offer two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $60.
They included local darlings Enoteca Sociale, Fat Pasha and Bar Raval, as well as the fried chicken takeaway spot Chica's Chicken.
Poullennec says a Vancouver edition is set to launch later this year.
Michelin's arrival in Canada is thanks in part to a multi-year funding deal with tourism boards to help promote travel decimated by the pandemic, but Poullennec says the selection process remains independent.
The broader economic expectations of a maple-flavoured edition were clear from the evening gala's speakers' list, which included Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Tourism Minister Neil Lumsden and Destination Toronto president Scott Beck.
Before the bash, Destination Toronto's executive vice president called the Michelin partnership a “very strategic investment,” given that culinary attractions are considered key to driving tourism.
Andrew Weir says being deemed a “Michelin city” helps not only the starred restaurants but can lift a battered hospitality sector still reeling from the pandemic.
“If someone comes into Toronto and spends three days here (in order to) have dinner at a Michelin restaurant, over three days they're probably having nine meals - one is in a Michelin restaurant, eight are in other restaurants throughout the city,” says Weir.
“That momentum begets more momentum and hopefully will continue to pay dividends across the community for many years.”
Michelin's anonymous chief inspector in North America pointed to a mixed list that goes beyond global outposts to include local teams such as those behind Edulis and Frilu.
“It's a really great, broad, diverse selection of cuisine type that I think really reflects the energy and dynamism of Toronto,” said the U.S.-based foodie, who has been with Michelin for 15 years and previously worked in hospitality and professional kitchens.
Named after a tire company, the guides were first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage tire sales by offering advice to French motorists and travellers. That included tips on how to change a tire, where to get gas - and where to eat or take shelter for the night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during the short journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.
William and Harry to join King Charles in silent procession behind Queen's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is set to move in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in central London on Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral.
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
Alberta in showdown with human rights chief in Islamophobia controversy
A day after Justice Minister Tyler Shandro publicly directed the head of Alberta's human rights commission to quit, the commissioner’s office lobbed the issue back at him, saying it’s Shandro who does the hiring and firing.
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the last time in a sombre procession by past thousands of mourners on its way through central London to the Houses of Parliament.
Some Indigenous leaders concerned about reconciliation with new monarch
Some Indigenous leaders and community members say they're concerned about making progress on reconciliation with King Charles III.
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
Putin's Kharkiv disaster is his biggest challenge yet. It has left him with few options
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent more than two decades carefully cultivating his domestic political image of a strong foreign policy strategist who can outsmart Western leaders and restore Russia to its former glory.
Canada
-
Funeral for Milton father killed in GTA shooting rampage today
A funeral is being held today for a Milton man who was killed in a mass shooting that also left a Toronto police officer dead on Monday.
-
Public will be able to sign book of condolences for slain Toronto police officer
Toronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to an officer who was shot dead in an unprovoked attack.
-
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
-
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
-
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
First national gathering to discuss unmarked graves to wrap in Edmonton
The office of Canada's interlocutor for unmarked graves at residential schools is scheduled to wrap up its first national gathering today in Edmonton.
World
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city
His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country's flag was hoisted Wednesday above the recently recaptured city of Izium, a rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow's embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries.
-
U.S.: Russia spent US$300M to covertly influence world politics
Russia has covertly spent more than US$300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable.
-
Putin's Kharkiv disaster is his biggest challenge yet. It has left him with few options
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent more than two decades carefully cultivating his domestic political image of a strong foreign policy strategist who can outsmart Western leaders and restore Russia to its former glory.
-
Argentina: Third person arrested in VP assassination attempt
A third person has been arrested as part of the investigation into the assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez -- a move that suggests the incident could have involved a network of people.
-
Politics
-
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
Poilievre's leadership win could signal change for social conservative wing of party
Pierre Poilievre's crushing win to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada raises questions about the status and power of the party's social conservatives.
-
Temporary boost to GST rebate appropriate amid high inflation: economists
The federal government's newly announced inflation relief for lower-income Canadians through the GST rebate stacks up as a better policy than some of the cash payments issued by provinces, economists say.
Health
-
U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
-
Monkeypox death confirmed by L.A. County health officials
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.
-
U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new 'national purpose' -- his administration's effort to end cancer 'as we know it.'
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
TikTok search results riddled with misinformation: Report
Anyone using TikTok to learn about COVID-19, climate change or Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to encounter misleading information, according to a research report published Wednesday. Researchers at NewsGuard searched for content about prominent news topics on TikTok and say they found that nearly one in five of the videos automatically suggested by the platform contained misinformation.
Entertainment
-
Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93.
-
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.
-
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly's child porn trial
Jurors were set to begin deliberating for a second day Wednesday at R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, sorting through a month of evidence and arguments on charges accusing the singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial.
Business
-
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
-
Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank
A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, taking US$13,000 from her trapped savings.
-
Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits
A top European Union official unveiled a plan Wednesday to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine and climate change, saying the proposal could raise US$140 billion to help people hit by spiraling energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
Here are the Toronto restaurants that now have a Michelin star
Just over a dozen Toronto restaurants have been bestowed with prestigious Michelin stars—making them the first Canadian eateries to receive the global recognition.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada told Ottawa of its National Equity Fund in 2019
Hockey Canada asked the federal government in 2019 if it could self-govern its safe-sport cases, despite facing a 'significant potential claim.'
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Pospisil, Auger-Aliassime combine for narrow Davis Cup win over South Korea
Vasek Pospisil won his opening singles match, then teamed with Felix Auger-Aliassime to take the deciding doubles match as Canada won its opening tie at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament 2-1 over South Korea on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.