'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: "best before" labels.
Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike "use by" labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, "best before" labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that's perfectly fine to eat.
"They read these dates and then they assume that it's bad, they can't eat it and they toss it, when these dates don't actually mean that they're not edible or they're not still nutritious or tasty," said Patty Apple, a manager at Food Shift, an Alameda, California, nonprofit that collects and uses expired or imperfect foods.
To tackle the problem, major U.K. chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer recently removed "best before" labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year; it's considering abolishing "best before" labels altogether.
In the U.S., there's no similar push to scrap "best before" labels. But there is growing momentum to standardize the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste, including a push from big grocers and food companies and bipartisan legislation in Congress.
"I do think that the level of support for this has grown tremendously," said Dana Gunders, executive director of ReFED, a New York-based nonprofit that studies food waste.
The United Nations estimates that 17% of global food production is wasted each year; most of that comes from households. In the U.S., as much as 35% of food available goes uneaten, ReFED says. That adds up to a lot of wasted energy -- including the water, land and labor that goes into the food production -- and higher greenhouse gas emissions when unwanted food goes into landfills.
There are many reasons food gets wasted, from large portion sizes to customers' rejection of imperfect produce. But ReFED estimates that 7% of U.S. food waste -- or 4 million tons annually -- is due to consumer confusion over "best before" labels.
Date labels were widely adopted by manufacturers in the 1970s to answer consumers' concerns about product freshness. There are no federal rules governing them, and manufacturers are allowed to determine when they believe their products will taste best. Only infant formula is required to have a "use by" date in the U.S.
Since 2019, the Food and Drug Administration -- which regulates around 80% of U.S. food -- has recommended that manufacturers use the labels "best if used by" for freshness and "use by" for perishable goods, based on surveys showing that consumers understand those phrases.
But the effort is voluntary, and the language on labels continues to vary widely, from "sell by" to "enjoy by" to "freshest before." A survey released in June by researchers at the University of Maryland found at least 50 different date labels used on U.S. grocery shelves and widespread confusion among customers.
"Most people believe that if it says `sell by,' `best by' or `expiration,' you can't eat any of them. That's not actually accurate," said Richard Lipsit, who owns a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, California, that specializes in discounted food.
Lipsit said milk can be safely consumed up to a week after its "use by" date. Gunders said canned goods and many other packaged foods can be safely eaten for years after their "best before" date. The FDA suggests consumers look for changes in color, consistency or texture to determine if foods are all right to eat.
"Our bodies are very well equipped to recognize the signs of decay, when food is past its edible point," Gunders said. "We've lost trust in those senses and we've replaced it with trust in these dates."
Some U.K. grocery chains are actively encouraging customers to use their senses. Morrisons removed "use by" dates from most store-brand milk in January and replaced them with a "best before" label. Co-op, another grocery chain, did the same to its store-brand yogurts.
It's a change some shoppers support. Ellie Spanswick, a social media marketer in Falmouth, England, buys produce, eggs and other groceries at farm stands and local shops when she can. The food has no labels, she said, but it's easy to see that it's fresh.
"The last thing we need to be doing is wasting more food and money because it has a label on it telling us it's past being good for eating," Spanswick said.
But not everyone agrees. Ana Wetrov of London, who runs a home renovation business with her husband, worries that without labels, staff might not know which items should be removed from shelves. She recently bought a pineapple and only realized after she cut into it that it was rotting in the middle.
"We have had dates on those packages for the last 20 years or so. Why fix it when it's not broken?" Wetrov said.
Some U.S. chains -- including Walmart -- have shifted their store brands to standardized "best if used by" and "use by" labels. The Consumer Brands Association -- which represents big food companies like General Mills and Dole -- also encourages members to use those labels.
"Uniformity makes it much more simple for our companies to manufacture products and keep the prices lower," said Katie Denis, the association's vice president of communications.
In the absence of federal policy, states have stepped in with their own laws, frustrating food companies and grocers. Florida and Nevada, for example, require "sell by" dates on shellfish and dairy, and Arizona requires "best by" or "use by" dates on eggs, according to Emily Broad Lieb, director of the Food Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School.
The confusion has led some companies, like Unilever, to support legislation currently in Congress that would standardize U.S. date labels and ensure that food could be donated to rescue organizations even after its quality date. At least 20 states currently prohibit the sale or donation of food after the date listed on the label because of liability fears, Lieb said.
Clearer labeling and donation rules could help nonprofits like Food Shift, which trains chefs using rescued food. It even makes dog treats from overripe bananas, recovered chicken fat and spent grain from a brewer, Apple said.
"We definitely need to be focusing more on doing these small actions like addressing expiration date labels, because even though it's such a tiny part of this whole food waste issue, it can be very impactful," Apple said.
----
Associated Press writers Kelvin Chan and Courtney Bonnell in London and Associated Press video journalist Terry Chea in Alameda, California contributed to this report.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Where will the King and Queen Consort live on a day-to-day basis?
In just over three weeks, everything in royal life has changed. In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Richard Berthelsen explains how.
Cannabis prices kept low despite inflation amid 'intense' competition
While Canadians have endured months of rising prices for staples such as food and gas, one product consumers may have noticed little change in is retail cannabis.
Canada
-
Price at the gas pumps hold no surprise this morning; national average rises slightly
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.
-
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
-
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
-
Cannabis prices kept low despite inflation amid 'intense' competition
While Canadians have endured months of rising prices for staples such as food and gas, one product consumers may have noticed little change in is retail cannabis.
-
Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
World
-
Moderate earthquake injures 580 people in northwest Iran
An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.4 struck northwestern Iran on Wednesday, and Iranian state media reported that some 580 people were injured.
-
U.K.'s Truss stands by 'disruption' agenda despite Tory doubts
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the 'disruption' will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain.
-
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.
-
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized spying charges left the country Wednesday for Oman, officials said, after increasing pressure to free him amid his struggles with poor health. His 50-year-old son, however, remains in Iran.
-
Ethiopia's Tigray leader invited to peace talks in South Africa
The leader of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region has been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world's most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen by The Associated Press.
-
Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars
Haiti is in the grips of an inflationary vise that is squeezing its citizenry and exacerbating protests that have brought society to the breaking point. Violence is raging and making parents afraid to send their kids to school; fuel and clean water are scarce; and hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to remain open.
Politics
-
Public safety minister defends Canada's proposed firearms legislation, says it's needed to end gun violence
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
-
As MPs consider future of hybrid sittings, 'big picture' considerations needed, Speaker says
As MPs kicked off a study on the future of the House of Commons' use of a hybrid sitting structure, Speaker Anthony Rota is calling for members of Parliament to consider the 'big picture' in making their recommendations as to whether it's time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were ushered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Flight PS752 families want Ottawa to get tougher on Iran
The families of those killed when Iran's military shot down Flight 752 in January 2020 are demanding the Canadian government take a harder line against the regime.
Health
-
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
-
-
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk may want a WeChat for the world, but it won't be easy to build
Elon Musk is taking inspiration from China's top social media platform, WeChat, while planning a future for Twitter. And while he has shared very few details of his ambition for an app for everything, experts say it won't be easy to achieve.
-
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
-
Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami
When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research.
Entertainment
-
Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60
James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?
-
Kanye West called out by Jaden Smith for dressing in 'hate slogan'
On Monday, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words 'White Lives Matter' were written on the back in large lettering.
-
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the 'Rust' movie set in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement released by the actor's attorney.
Business
-
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
-
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said.
-
Top EU official vows to 'stress test' pipelines after leaks
The head of the European Union's executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
Lifestyle
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: 'best before' labels.
-
In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife
Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada's board chairs defend organization's leadership, decisions
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
-
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
-
Toronto Blue Jays set to face Mariners in wild-card round of post-season
The Toronto Blue Jays' first foe in the playoffs is now official.
Autos
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Price at the gas pumps hold no surprise this morning; national average rises slightly
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.
-
Dutch students devise carbon-eating electric vehicle
The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits.