She threw three coins in the Trevi Fountain and immediately met the man she would marry

American Catherine Tondelli won a trip to Rome in 1999. On her first night, she threw three coins in the Italian city’s Trevi Fountain and came to face-to-face with her future husband, local Fausto Mezzana. (Courtesy Catherine Tondelli via CNN Newsource)


















