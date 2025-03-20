ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Moving to a new home? How to save on costs whether you hire movers or do it yourself

By The Canadian Press

Published

While it's exciting to move into a new home, it can cost thousands of dollars. People remove a mattress from the back of a truck on moving day in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















