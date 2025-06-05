ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Jane Birkin’s original Hermès bag goes on sale

By CNN

Published

Jane Birkin inspired the design of the bag, and famously wore her own Birkins out rather than keeping them pristine. (Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.