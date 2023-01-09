5 New Year's resolutions for your dog and cat
You may be spending a good bit of time right now finalizing — and, of course, implementing — your resolutions for the new year. Congratulations! Focusing on a happy and healthy lifestyle is a huge investment in your future.
But have you thought about what might be optimal for your best friend and furry companion? Here are some new year's resolutions experts say can benefit you and your pet.
PET IDENTIFICATION
If your pet went on an unplanned walkabout, would your neighbours be able to call you or bring them home? Identification tags are inexpensive and available at most pet stores. Even better: The more permanent form of identification, a microchip, cannot fall off or be removed and can be a lifesaver if your pet wanders farther from home.
WATCH THE TREATS
America is in the midst of an obesity crisis, and it's affecting our dogs and cats. Too many pets today are overweight, said Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer of the North American Veterinary Community.
"If your dog or cat was to speak to you, he or she might admit that they are getting too many treats. 'It is getting awfully hard to catch my breath when we play ball and my hips and knees are starting to ache,' your dog might say.
"Your cat might give you a dirty look for allowing the vet to check their weight, and will certainly blame any extra pounds on you. 'The fact that you give in every time I yowl, purr, or rub your legs isn't helping my weight problem,' your cat might say,'" Varble added.
Instead of acquiescing to those plaintive meows or soulful eyes, Varble suggests reducing the amount of food you give at any one meal or feeding. Instead, provide a smaller amount at set times throughout the day to help your pet lose a few pounds.
BRING ON THE ZOOMIES
Exercise is good for both you and your pet, Varble said. That's easily achieved with a dog: Nearly every dog would benefit from at least two walks a day, or a good chase after a ball or Frisbee, she said.
"You need the fresh air, and your dog needs to be able to check out all the smells in the neighborhood, which keeps their minds busy and their body tired," Varble said.
How do you exercise a cat? Some people put their fuzzy felines on a leash and go for a walk. But if that's not for you, "find more interactive toys for your cat to chase," Varble said. "Remember, toys are like prey. Your cat is still an ancient predator."
Interactive toys don't have to be expensive. A toilet paper roll, a paper bag, a crinkled ball of foil or a string you trail behind you will excite the hunter in your domesticated kitty as much as the most expensive interactive toy.
Tie feathers to the end of a stick, swing it through the air and watch your cat leap.
And of course no cat can resist the allure of an empty box, especially one that turns out to have an unexpected treat or toy in it. Consider all the memes of cats sitting in boxes; even lions, tigers and other big cats find the habit irresistible.
MIND GAMES
Both dogs and cats can benefit from mental exercise as well. Food puzzles are a great way to keep your pet's mind engaged. The internet is full of such items to purchase, but it's also full of DIY examples you can easily make on your own.
Cut circles in the top of a shoebox and drop in treats for your cat to fish out. Roll some treats up in a towel for your dog to unravel. Cut small holes in a toilet paper roll, put treats inside and tape up the ends — voila, you have a rolling treat dispenser. Or do the same with a plastic bottle.
(Wouldn't coming up with these ideas also be a good human brain game?)
FOCUS ON GROOMING
You like to shower and style your hair, right? A good brushing stimulates blood flow to your scalp and distributes natural oils, making your hair shine with health. Your dog and cat benefit from daily brushing — and an occasional bath — too. (Your couch will also thank you.)
Take it a step further and brush your pet's teeth. Yes, cats need their teeth brushed too. Start when your pet is a puppy or kitten and you'll have no issues, but with some patience you can ease your adult pet into the process too, experts say.
Periodontal disease, which is inflammation of the gums and bone that support your pet's teeth, has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease in dogs. And because the kidneys and liver filter bacteria from the mouth that's circulating in the blood, those organs are especially vulnerable to damage.
"Following a good oral care routine, including brushing teeth and regular dental evaluation with your veterinarian, can prevent these serious consequences," Varble said.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan's pain
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of being complicit in his wife Meghan's anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Workers in China clash with police after reported layoffs at COVID-19 test maker
Workers at a Chinese factory making COVID-19 test kits clashed with police over the weekend after their managers apparently told them to go on vacation early, a move that effectively terminated their employment without notice, according to social media posts and videos reviewed by CNN.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisers in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable.
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
Canada
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place for Henvey Inlet First Nation due to 'armed and dangerous' man
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a 'shelter in place' for Henvey Inlet First Nation, about 85 kilometres north of Parry Sound, Monday morning.
-
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
-
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
-
Ontario man pleads guilty to transporting two people into the U.S. across the Niagara River
An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to transporting two people across the Niagara River into the United States nearly four years ago.
-
Former Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai acclaimed as the territory's new premier
A politician who served in Yukon's legislature since 2016 is the territory's new premier.
World
-
Palestinian PM says Israel quashing anti-occupation protests
The Palestinian prime minister accused Israel's new ultra-nationalist government of blocking 'even the most non-violent ways of fighting the occupation,' according to an interview published Monday, after Israel retaliated for the Palestinians' successful effort to enlist UN help.
-
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.
-
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
-
Prominent actor, philanthropist are latest targets of Russian dissent probes
Russian authorities on Monday announced parallel criminal probes against a famous actor critical of the war in Ukraine and a philanthropist who supports the Russian opposition, the latest in a months-long, sweeping crackdown on dissent.
-
Germany garages searched in suspected chemical attack plot
German investigators on Monday searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals.
-
China holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan
The Chinese military held large-scale joint combat strike drills starting Sunday, sending war planes and navy vessels toward Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese defense ministries said.
Politics
-
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
-
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisers in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Health
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
-
'This is how you treat the heroes?': Nurses strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Striking nurses chanted and waved signs outside two large New York City hospitals Monday after a weekend of negotiations over pay and staffing levels did not produce a deal for a new contract.
-
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Plane prepares to take off for first U.K. satellite launch
Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space.
-
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable.
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
Entertainment
-
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid
Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd., the 'Anarchy in the U.K.' singer said on Monday.
-
Prince Harry says royals got into bed with tabloid press 'devil'
Prince Harry has said he had made public his rifts with the Royal Family and taken on the press to try to help the monarchy and change the media, the latter described by his father King Charles III as a 'suicide mission.'
-
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child
'Homeland' star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year.
Business
-
Bank CEOs say higher credit requirements manageable following regulator boost
Canadian bank CEOs say they're able to adapt to the higher credit requirements the banking regulator has set in preparation for more uncertain economic times ahead.
-
Tilray CEO 'frustrated' with 'slow' march toward U.S. legalization, reports Q2 loss
Tilray Brands Inc. reported a second-quarter net loss of US$61.6 million in its most recent quarter as it temporarily slowed cannabis production because of the 'longer-than-anticipated march toward legalization' in some markets.
-
Energy price volatility to continue in 2023 amid geopolitical uncertainty: Deloitte
Deloitte's energy, oil and gas price forecast released Monday says energy prices will likely be volatile in the first quarter of 2023 as geopolitical uncertainty continues.
Lifestyle
-
-
Canadian travellers crave getaways but weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness
Despite the wanderlust that has gripped many Canadians who postponed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers point to a variety of hurdles that are complicating efforts to reclaim a carefree holiday escape.
-
'Just strolling along': B.C. man brings goats to run errands
A B.C. man who has two goats says he started taking "the girls" into town with him so they could get some fresh air and exercise when a wallop of winter weather hit the Okanagan.
Sports
-
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo's first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi.
-
Players with COVID-19 can compete at Australian Open, director says
Players at this month's Australian Open will not be required to take COVID-19 tests and could play even if they had the virus, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Monday.
-
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.