$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats featuring food delivery trends and insights that show how Canadians have been eating and ordering in 2022.
According to the report, a person from Toronto has ordered the most expensive meal so far this year, spending $1,048.01 at a burger joint, while orders in Vancouver and Montreal came in second and third at $1,039.01 (Japanese restaurant) and $893.54 (cheese shop and bakery), respectively.
The same three cities were also deemed to have the pickiest eaters. Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal were first, second, and third, respectively, in terms of users with the most special instructions added to their orders.
Ontario cities Kingston, Ottawa and Peterborough, were ranked the politest based on who said “please” and “thank you” in their order instructions.
The Uber Eats report, which was provided through a press release, also suggests that Victoria was home to Canada’s most generous tippers, followed by Sherbrooke, Que., and Quebec City.
The report also offers a snapshot of who might be the country’s healthiest eaters. Based on orders from restaurants labelled “healthy” in the app, Thunder Bay, Ont., came out on top of the list, followed by Montreal and Halifax.
When it comes to Canada’s favourite cuisines, Japanese came in at No. 1, followed by Indian and Chinese in second and third as the types of cuisines ordered the most.
People in Canada celebrated their time with mixed drinks. Margaritas topped the list of most popular alcoholic drink orders. Beer and pina coladas came in second and third place, respectively.
Given the questions of what day of the month and what time of day were the most popular for ordering takeout, the 14th of the month and 6 p.m. were highlighted as the most popular times.
The Uber Eats list also included popular grocery items ordered in 2022 with bananas on the top of the list followed by strawberries and cucumbers as the second and third most ordered grocery items, respectively, using the app.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
