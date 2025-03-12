ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Preparations underway to stop unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street parties in Waterloo, Ont.

By Heather Senoran

Published

Fencing has gone up on Ezra Avenue on March 12, 2025. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.