ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

$4K worth of cocaine and airsoft pistol seized during Guelph drug trafficking investigation

By Shelby Knox

Published

Several packages of drugs, cash, scales and an airsoft pistol are seen in these undated images. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.