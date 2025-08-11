ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

WRDSB says Elizabeth Ziegler Public School will reopen in 2027

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

The exterior of Elizabeth Ziegler Public School in Waterloo, Ont.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.