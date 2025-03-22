ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

University of Waterloo women’s hockey team advances to finals in USports Championship

By Sidra Jafri

Published

A banner for the 2025 USports Women’s Hockey Championship was seen in Elmira on March 20, 2025. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.