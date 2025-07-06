ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

One hospitalized after residential fire in Waterloo

By Sidra Jafri and Hannah Schmidt

Published

Waterloo Regional Police confirm road closures are in effect in the immediate area and urge drivers to avoid the scene and seek alternate routes. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.