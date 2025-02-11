ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Public health units urging parents to consider early measles vaccinations

By Shelby Knox

Published

The measles vaccine is seen in this undated file photo.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.