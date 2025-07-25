ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Ontario man worries his property has become rental scam bait

By Jennifer K. Baker

Updated

Published

Brett Brohman outside his Cambridge, Ont. home that he believes is part of a rental scam. July 25, 2025. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)


















