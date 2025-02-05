ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

New speed cameras added across Waterloo Region

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Implemented in March 2024, officials with Greater Sudbury said the speed cameras have been effective in slowing average speeds in the areas they are deployed. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.