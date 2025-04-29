ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Motion to ban most flags at Waterloo Catholic schools, including Pride flag, fails

By Shelby Knox

Published

A demonstrator holds a sign outside a Waterloo Catholic District School Board meeting to show support for the LGBTQ2+ community on April 28, 2025. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.