ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener man celebrating $100,000 lottery win

By Shelby Knox

Published

Paul Russell of Kitchener posed with a large novelty cheque after a big lottery win. (Submitted: OLG)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.