ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Here’s a look at the local landscape in the federal election

By Krista Simpson

Published

CTV’s Krista Simpson tells us how the Waterloo Region factors into the 2025 federal election.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.