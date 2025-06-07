ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Guelph Police investigating armed robbery at a south-end bank

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Guelph police are investigating after a south-end bank was robbed early Saturday. CTV's Hannah Schmidt reports.


















