ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Garage fire in Kitchener causes $250K in damage

By Shelby Knox

Published

A Kitchener Fire Department truck was seen on Woodhaven Road in Kitchener on July 11, 2025. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.