With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
We are in the “Omicron era” of the COVID-19 pandemic, as infectious disease specialist Isaac Bogoch puts it.
The newest sub-lineages of the Omicron variant, BQ.1/BQ1.11 and BA.2.75.2, are extremely transmissible and are driving the new infections across Canada, Bogoch said.
When it comes to efforts preventing the spread of the variant, some data suggests wearing a mask can reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections at the community level, the specialist told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.
“But in the Omicron era, we're seeing some weakening of that data, meaning there's just not a lot of wiggle room in the Omicron era.”
By “wiggle room,” he means many people will be infected even with masks as protection, and with multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
With mandates dropping across the country, people make their own decisions on whether to mask. This, combined with what is already a highly transmissible variant, means more infections are likely, Bogoch said.
In the previous two years, cases of the quickly mutating disease have spiked during the fall months, and many required treatment in hospital.
This fall, experts say, will be different.
Case counts are still expected to rise, but most people who test positive for COVID-19 are no longer seeing severe symptoms.
Recent data from the Government of Canada shows fewer patients are in intensive care units this fall than at the same time last year. Even fewer people now are on ventilators.
The reason for this in large part is due to vaccines and natural antibodies from the disease, Bogoch explained.
Canada’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force estimates between Dec. 15 and July 15 at least 18.2 million Canadians were infected with COVID-19, but experts say it's hard to tell how accurate that estimate is.
“The actual number of newly infected (or reinfected) Canadians may have been higher because some people infected early in the Omicron phase of the pandemic may no longer have detectable anti-N antibodies,” the task force website reads.
Despite the anticipated rise in cases this fall, infectious disease specialist Sumon Chakrabarti said there's no cause for panic, or even for many protection measures.
“I don't think you have to do anything specifically this winter to avoid respiratory viruses,” Chakrabarti, who works at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Ont., said in an interview with CTVNews.ca Tuesday. “If you're otherwise healthy, you have immunity, whether from the vaccine or previous COVID. You should do what you did back in 2018.”
Chakrabarti means that people should act as they would before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, increased COVID-19 cases prompted strict lockdown orders and holiday gatherings over Zoom, but Chakrabarti said despite high transmission, the latest Omicron strain is weak and most people who get an infection don't get very sick.
“Omicron itself is much milder and in fact, if you look at it, it actually has a fatality rate of less than influenza,” Chakrabarti said.
Chakrabarti has been treating COVID-19 patients at Mississauga Hospital since April 2020, so he's seen what the situation was like at the start of the pandemic – when patients he described as "relatively healthy" and middle aged needed ventilators – compared to what it's been like in recent months, when few people are extremely sick.
“Even the oldest people, the average age of people coming in with COVID, they're generally all over 80,” he said. “And even they get better and go home.”
If someone is infected with COVID-19, Chakrabarti says, the symptoms they experience that are similar to that of a bad cold mean their immune system is “activated.”
“The symptoms that are you're getting (that) knock you on your butt, they're coming from your immune system it's not coming from the virus,” he said. “You feel like garbage for a couple of days, and then you can do better.”
Chakrabarti can appreciate there are people who are worried about being infected by COVID-19, especially those with certain health conditions.
For them, he recommends wearing a mask.
But he said he no longer recommends masks for most of his patients, as long as they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“These are all preventative things,” he said. “I think it's very important that this is not the advice that I give the general population. I think that if you're otherwise young and healthy…I don't think that during this winter, you’re going to do anything different than you did any other winter, excluding, of course, 2020 and 2021.”
Bogoch echoed the same steps, saying the risk of transmission is lower, even with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, when wearing a mask. He said this should be done for indoor settings in particular.
“Think about the three Cs: crowded, confined and closed settings are where most COVID is transmitted,” Bogoch said.
The best masks, both experts agree, are surgical or KN95 masks. Bogoch says to remember the two Fs when finding an appropriate mask: fit and filtration.
Chakrabarti also highlighted what those who have COVID-19, or any other illness, should do.
“If you feel sick, then stay home,” he said. “Once you feel better, your fever is resolved or symptoms are improving, then you can go back. I think that's just general courtesy.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
Toronto Blue Jays set to face Mariners in wild-card round of post-season
The Toronto Blue Jays' first foe in the playoffs is now official.
Fungi and cancerous tumours: Scientists uncover association
Scientists have uncovered an association between tumours and fungi, which may lead to a deeper understanding towards the biology of certain cancers.
Myrtle spurge: Invasive plant leaves B.C. children burned
The Invasive Species Council of B.C. is asking the public to report sightings of a 'highly toxic' plant that can leave people's skin blistered and burned – something one family recently learned the hard way.
Public safety minister defends Canada's proposed firearms legislation, says it's needed to end gun violence
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings, police say
A California serial killer seems to be 'on a mission' throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year.
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Canada
-
Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
-
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
-
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
-
U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Video shows suspects smashing Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver
Authorities have released video of two suspects vandalizing part of the Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver over the weekend – an act police have described as "planned and deliberate."
World
-
California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings, police say
A California serial killer seems to be 'on a mission' throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year.
-
South Korea missile launch blows up after North's success
A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
-
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
-
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.
-
Russia says more than 200,000 drafted into army since Putin's decree
Over 200,000 people have already been drafted into Russia's armed forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization two weeks ago, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
-
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after North Korea missile test
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.
Politics
-
Public safety minister defends Canada's proposed firearms legislation, says it's needed to end gun violence
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
-
As MPs consider future of hybrid sittings, 'big picture' considerations needed, Speaker says
As MPs kicked off a study on the future of the House of Commons' use of a hybrid sitting structure, Speaker Anthony Rota is calling for members of Parliament to consider the 'big picture' in making their recommendations as to whether it's time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were ushered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Flight PS752 families want Ottawa to get tougher on Iran
The families of those killed when Iran's military shot down Flight 752 in January 2020 are demanding the Canadian government take a harder line against the regime.
Health
-
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
-
-
Canadian kids get 'D' letter grade for overall physical activity in report card
Canadians are dropping the ball when it comes to ensuring their kids are getting enough exercise, according to a non-profit's report card.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
-
What's next in Musk's battle with Twitter after billionaire's latest offer?
Elon Musk's monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist Tuesday when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for US$44 billion.
-
Google Canada grants $2.7M to tech training for Indigenous Peoples, media literacy
Google Canada will allocate $2.7 million toward grants helping Indigenous Peoples prepare for tech jobs and teaching media literacy to underrepresented communities.
Entertainment
-
Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.
-
Toronto-born photographer Douglas Kirkland, known for Marilyn Monroe pics, dies at 88
Canadian photographer Douglas Kirkland, whose intimate shots of Marilyn Monroe taken a year before her death earned him the trust of many Hollywood stars, has died at 88.
-
Emma Caulfield Ford, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'WandaVision' actress, reveals she has multiple sclerosis
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress Emma Caulfield has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis and that she has been living with the disease since 2010.
Business
-
What's next in Musk's battle with Twitter after billionaire's latest offer?
Elon Musk's monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist Tuesday when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for US$44 billion.
-
HSBC considering potential multibillion-dollar sale of Canadian business
HSBC Bank Canada is up for a potential sale as global banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc faces pressure to shake up operations from its largest shareholder.
-
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay US$44B to buy Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk's on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of US$44 billion.
Lifestyle
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife
Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning.
-
Louis Vuitton's 'blow up' show caps energetic fashion season
The funfair lights at Louis Vuitton shone as brightly as the starry front row Tuesday for the vibrant and infectious spring collection from Nicolas Ghesquiere that capped Paris Fashion Week.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays set to face Mariners in wild-card round of post-season
The Toronto Blue Jays' first foe in the playoffs is now official.
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, breaks Roger Maris' AL record
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s 'clean' standard.
-
Hockey Canada's board chairs defend organization's leadership, decisions
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
Autos
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar to two-month high Thursday
Drivers should fill up their tanks today as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.