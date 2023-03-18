Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
The use of legal performance-enhancing drugs and substances is having adverse mental and sometimes physical health effects on young people in Canada, a new study shows.
Some concerning side effects on young people include mental health issues like eating disorders and physical side effects like hospitalization, the study published in the National Library of Medicine in December 2022 reads.
In some instances, the legal appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs (APEDs) have been contaminated with stimulants or are mislabelled, the study reads, which can cause further adverse effects.
The study is one of the first of its kind in Canada to document how prevalent the use of muscle-building or weight-loss supplements and substances are among youth. Using previous research from the United States, this study was able to draw connections between the increased use of legal supplements and the impacts younger Canadians could experience.
Knowing the risks associated with APEDs and the lack of awareness, one expert is advocating to Health Canada for stricter regulations.
APEDs are defined as any drug or substance used to "improve not only athletic appearance and performance but also cognitive and sexual performance."
In a 12-month period, a majority of young Canadians reported using substances such as caffeine, protein bars, whey protein powder and creatine monohydrate.
While these legally sold "over-the-counter" products are verified by Health Canada, the impacts these substances can have on the health of young people, particularly men and boys, are increasingly concerning, the study says.
WHAT ARE APEDS?
In interviews conducted in November and December 2021, researchers asked participants if they had used any of the following APEDs in the past 12 months:
- amino acids or branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs);
- caffeine;
- creatine monohydrate;
- diuretics or water pills (such as furosemide [Lasix] hydrochlorothiazide, spironolactone);
- energy drinks (e.g., Monster, NOS);
- pre-workout drinks or powders (such as Bang!, Jack3D, Cellucor C4, JYM);
- probiotics;
- protein bars;
- "weight gainers"; and
- whey protein powders or protein shakes.
These substances are used to alter or maintain a person's body weight and shape, and improve overall athletic performance, the study says.
A number of APEDs are considered legal in Canada but should not be confused with illegal anabolic-androgenic steroids, which use the male hormone testosterone to increase muscle capacity.
Health Canada considers APEDs as "natural health products."
"Whey protein actually aids the ingestion of sufficient protein for muscle growth," Kyle Ganson, lead researcher of the study, said in a presentation on March 6. "You're using powders and different protein drinks, in order to just increase the amount of grams of protein one can consume in a day, which obviously increases the help with muscle growth."
Ganson says because of the concentrated nature of the product, people can consume more protein than if they ate protein-rich foods like chicken.
"Creatine is a naturally occurring substance actually in our bodies," Ganson said. "It improves exercise performance and muscle growth."
Amino acids come in pills or powders and are used to repair muscles and reduce fatigue, Ganson explained.
Other APEDs include weight-loss products like diet pills and diuretics.
"Diet pills are reported to sort of help reduce appetite or increase fat-burning capabilities," Ganson said. "With diuretics or water pills, this helps rid the body of salt and water to reduce the appearance of weight that one might have."
Products like pre-workout and BCAAs, which come commonly in powder form, have a combination of amino acids that assist the body to recover from physical activity. Pre-workout has caffeine in it and BCAA products are taken typically post-exercise.
APEDS COMMON AMONG YOUNG CANADIANS
The 10 different APEDs were common among the respondents of the study.
Using data from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Health Behaviours, 2,731 young people were analyzed on the prevalence and frequency of use of some APEDs. People between the ages of 16 and 30, from all 13 provinces and territories, completed the survey.
Some effects of muscle-building and weight-loss supplements include "problematic alcohol behaviours, such as binge-drinking, future use of anabolic-androgenic steroids, criminal offending, intimate partner violence, sexual risk behaviours, muscle dysmorphia and eating disorder symptoms, disability, and death," the study reads.
The most common APED used was caffeine, with 71.3 per cent of respondents saying they consumed it in the last 12 months, followed by protein bars (63.4 per cent) and whey protein powders or shakes (63.1 per cent).
"Most people start with whey protein and then they move on to creatine," Ganson said. "Whey protein is seen as the first step for many young people who are trying to build muscle mass whereas creatine is oftentimes the next step."
Over a third (34.6 per cent) used energy drinks, 25.5 per cent consumed creatine and just under a quarter (24.5 per cent) used pre-workout drinks or BCAAs (21.3 per cent).
The least common was "weight gainers" (4.5 per cent), which are high-caloric products, and water pills (2.3 per cent).
About half of the respondents indicated they wanted to gain weight or muscle (52.8 per cent), showcasing the increased usage of muscle-building APEDs. A majority of the sample (62.2 per cent) also said they had done weight training in the past 12 months.
"There were gender differences in the prevalence of use of APEDs," the study reads.
Over three-quarters (80 per cent) of Canadian young men who responded are using whey protein powder or protein shakes. About 75 per cent of men and boys reported using caffeine and about 50.3 per cent reported using creatine monohydrate.
The usage of all APEDs is "significantly higher" for men and boys compared to women or transgender/non-conforming gender participants, with the exception of water pills and probiotics, which women and girls used more.
Despite the increased usage of APEDs in men and boys, the study also notes a "significant proportion" of girls and women (50 per cent) are using whey protein. Nearly 10 per cent reported creatine and 15 per cent are using BCAAs.
"Taken together, these findings likely underscore the new pressures for girls and women to adhere to the fit and toned body ideal," the study explains.
The study places blame on the body ideals of different sexes for why the two use APEDs differently.
"Regarding sociodemographic predictors of APEDs use, overall, compared to girls and women, boys and men had a higher likelihood of APEDs that are marketed to increase performance, weight, and muscle mass," the study reads.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUNG PEOPLE
Due to the common use of APEDs and the lesser known impacts of continued usage, Ganson says Health Canada could implement a number of pre-market and post-market regulations.
Prior to a product being accessible to the public, Ganson suggests APEDs should have an age restriction in place to decrease the number of young Canadians using the substances.
Similar to tobacco and alcohol, Ganson suggests these products should also be subjected to additional taxes to deter younger Canadians from taking the products.
"If we increase funds through taxation, we actually can then fund the research prevention intervention efforts to understand what happens long term and to educate young people," he said.
Along with deterring use, Ganson believes these products should not be as easily accessible and could be behind a pharmacist's counter, allowing consumers to interact with someone who understands the effects.
Ganson hopes Health Canada will engage in more pre-market testing, better regulation of ads encouraging the use of APEDs and better product notices of impacts.
"Creating more transparency (and) being clearer about some of these products and their concerns around them is very important," Ganson said.
Once the product is out for public consumption, Ganson wants Health Canada to engage in more testing to ensure no contamination of products, further education and improved monitoring of adverse side effects.
CTVNews.ca reached out to Health Canada to understand its stance on Ganson's recommendations.
A spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email, "There is some degree of risk associated with the use of any health product. To minimize risks, Health Canada regulates natural health products to be sold to Canadian consumers through a rigorous licensing process, which includes an extensive pre-market review and the ongoing post-market assessment of the health product's safety, effectiveness, and quality."
The federal health agency continued by saying it assesses the benefits and risks of all products it approves and monitors adverse reactions.
"Through the Health Products and Food Branch Inspectorate, Health Canada is responsible for health product compliance, monitoring, and enforcement activities such as industry inspection and product investigation," the spokesperson said.
------------
The following is a list of resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting people:
The National Eating Disorder Information Centre provides resources and referrals supporting people directly or indirectly affected by disordered eating.
Toll-free: 1-866-633-4220
Kids Help Phone offers free, anonymous and confidential professional phone counselling and online counselling, available 24/7 for kids and youth 20 years of age and younger.
1-800-668-6868
http://www.kidshelpphone.ca
The Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline is available for those who are in, or know someone who is in, immediate crisis or has suicide-related concerns.
1-833-456-4566 (24/7)
1-866-277-3553 in Quebec (24/7)
Text to 45645 (4 p.m. – Midnight ET). Text messaging rates apply. French text support is currently unavailable.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after three people were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. The suspect has been identified as Arthur Galarneau, 19, according to Noovo Info sources.
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Canada
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
-
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after three people were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. The suspect has been identified as Arthur Galarneau, 19, according to Noovo Info sources.
World
-
Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days – not 120
On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, Russia's U.N. ambassador reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the deal -- but only for 60 days, just half the 120 days in the agreement.
-
Supreme Court honours legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death ahead of the 2020 election led to a conservative shift on the Supreme Court, was remembered Friday during ceremonies at the high court as a legendary champion for women's rights.
-
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden on Friday voiced his support for a recent economic accord affecting Ireland as he hosted the republic's prime minister, a longstanding meetup scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.
-
Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment
Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.
-
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China's aspirations for a greater role on the world stage. But hours after Friday's announcement of the trip, an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges, taking at least some wind out of the sails of China's big reveal.
-
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for U.S. Capitol attack
A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison.
Politics
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon champions Indigenous diplomacy, seeks new ties abroad
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is using her role to help build ties between Indigenous people across the globe -- an effort experts say is leveraging a colonial institution to advance reconciliation abroad and bolster centuries of collaboration.
-
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
Health
-
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Entertainment
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
Business
-
Mostly calm on Paris streets, garbage still piling up
A spattering of protests were planned in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond amid a strike by refuse collectors.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
-
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Hockey Canada hires human rights leader as first vice-president, diversity, inclusion
Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.
-
Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane to appear before Heritage Committee
It's Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane's turn Monday to appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Cochrane will be accompanied by Canada Soccer board members Paul-Claude Berube and Stephanie J. Geosits.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.