Ukraine, Sudan conflicts fuel alarming surge in tuberculosis
Top UN officials and health industry leaders are trying to tackle an alarming surge in tuberculosis, which is now killing more people worldwide than COVID-19 or AIDS. Among the problems: a high number of cases in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Sudan, where it's difficult to track down people with the disease and diagnose new sufferers.
Tuberculosis is the biggest infectious disease killer in the world today, taking the lives of around 4,400 people every day, including 700 children, Dr. Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership, said before a hearing Monday to prepare for a high-level meeting in late September during the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.
Before COVID-19, which like TB is transmitted through the air, "we didn't see very dramatic cases of TB," she said, "but after COVID we saw a type of TB that we saw in...movies in which people spit blood and they are very weak, and so on."
Ditiu said the economic impact of COVID and conflicts, first and foremost in Ukraine but now also in Sudan, are having "a huge impact" on efforts to treat people with TB and diagnose new cases.
Ukraine has the highest number of estimated people with TB in the European region -- 34,000 -- and also a high number with drug-resistant TB, she said at a news conference last week.
"It's remarkable, the fact that the Ukrainian people are actually showing an amazing resilience in doing their best to maintain the services for TB," Ditiu said. "But obviously a lot of people left the country."
Nonetheless, she said, major efforts have been made to track down those with the disease, but what worries everyone is whether people in Ukraine have access to treatment.
In Sudan, 18,000 people received treatment for tuberculosis in 2021, according to the Stop TB Partnership, which is managed by the UN Office for Project Services and aims to achieve a world free of tuberculosis.
But Ditiu said the situation there for TB sufferers, because of the ongoing fighting and collapse of most of the health system, is "probably like a ticking bomb."
She noted how fast a COVID-19 vaccine was developed, in less than a year, and lamented that it has taken 19 years to get three or four vaccines for TB to phase 3 trials because of a lack of money.
"Very often, unfortunately, TB is very forgotten," she said, because "it affects usually people in the low-income countries with a lot of vulnerabilities."
Among the UN officials speaking at Monday afternoon's hearing are Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
There are also two panels: one on fast-tracking access to TB services and the other on mobilizing financing to ramp up the TB response and advance research and innovation. It includes the chief medical officer for BioNTech, which with Pfizer used messenger RNA technology to make their COVID vaccine.
Ditiu said BioNTech and a few other companies are looking into using mRNA technology for a TB vaccine, which she said would have a big impact in more quickly trying to reduce and end the disease,
BREAKING | 'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
LIVE | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Canada
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
4.3-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Pilot program for temporary agricultural workers extended after rocky pandemic start
Canada will expand a pilot project to attract more temporary foreign workers to jobs in Canada's agricultural industry for another two years after the pandemic meant it got off to a slow start, the immigration minister announced Monday.
Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead and four children and a school bus driver were hurt in a collision near Cornwall, Ont. Monday afternoon.
World
King Charles III takes day off after busy coronation weekend
On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested. Monday was, after all, a holiday declared in honour of his crowning and he had spent several whirlwind days of elaborately choreographed public festivities capped with an off-the-cuff cameo on 'American Idol.'
Ex-Neo-Nazi guilty in 2017 slayings of Florida roommates
A former member of a neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his two Florida roommates in 2017, abruptly avoiding the start of a murder trial in which he had planned to use the insanity defence, according to court records.
Veteran 'enamored' with Hitler gets 4 years for Capitol riot
A military veteran who told an undercover FBI agent about his admiration for Adolf Hitler and discussed a plan to "wipe out" the nation's Jewish population was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol.
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina
Authorities in coastal North Carolina are investigating the death of a teenager who became trapped in a hole that was dug in the sand, the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.
20 bodies found in Congo mass grave, ADF rebels suspected
The remains of at least 20 people were found buried in a mass grave in an area used to cultivate cacao in Ndoma village in Congo's North Kivu province this weekend, according to local authorities and a military spokesperson.
Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in Darfur clashes
Clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan's restive Darfur region killed at least 100 people, according to Sudan's Doctors Syndicate
Politics
Opposition MPs call on feds to do more, as minister expels one Chinese diplomat
Opposition MPs teamed up to pass a motion on Monday calling on the federal government to expel Chinese diplomats and take other actions to counter foreign interference in Canada. The Liberals voted against this call, even as Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly moved to declare one official 'persona non grata.'
Health
To improve mental health in students, some U.S. schools start later
The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
Sci-Tech
U.K. seeks closer ties with Canada in science, military and technology
Britain is seeking closer ties with Canada as it reshapes its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union.
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
Entertainment
Sum 41 to split up after finishing tour and final album, band says
Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is calling it quits.
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
Barbara Kingsolver, Hernan Diaz win fiction Pulitzer Prizes
The Pulitzer Prize for fiction was awarded Monday to two class-conscious novels: 'Demon Copperhead,' Barbara Kingsolver's modern recasting of the Dickens classic 'David Copperfield,' and Hernan Diaz's 'Trust,' an innovative narrative of wealth and deceit set in 1920s New York.
Business
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as banks stabilize
Wall Street is drifting Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market's biggest worries, including how stubbornly high inflation remains across the economy.
Maybe investors shouldn't worry about Buffett's successor
Many investors worry about the future of Berkshire Hathaway after its legendary CEO Warren Buffett is gone, but most of the conglomerate's companies have already made the transition to reporting to the man who will eventually replace the 92-year-old.
Lifestyle
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
Sports
Can the Leafs overcome a 3-0 series deficit? Only 4 teams ever have
On the wrong end of a 3-0 series deficit, the Leafs are the 202nd team in NHL history that needs to win four games in a row to advance -- only four teams have ever done that.
Figure skater Piper Gilles reveals she has been treated for Stage 1 ovarian cancer
Canadian figure skater Piper Gilles says she has been treated for Stage 1 ovarian cancer.
CFL unveils several rule changes for upcoming regular season
The football won't have to be handled in order for a single to be awarded on a kickoff starting this CFL season. The removal of that requirement was among the changes unanimously approved by the CFL's board of governors, the league announced Monday
Autos
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.