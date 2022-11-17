Transport minister encourages masks on planes, Ontario says illnesses slowing down
Canada's transport minister says the federal government strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains as regions across the country report increasing pressure on the health-care system, but he stopped short of making it a requirement.
Omar Alghabra said the advice follows a briefing Thursday with Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer.
"I continue to wear my mask when I’m travelling on a plane," Alghabra told a news conference.
"Given the pressure that our hospitals are dealing with and our health-care system, I think it’s the kind thing to do to protect others around us."
His comment comes as many provincial governments have been weighing in recent days whether masking should again become mandatory indoors.
Provinces removed most of their COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, earlier this year. The federal government removed all COVID-19 entry restrictions at the start of October, including mask mandates for anyone entering Canada.
Alghabra said Ottawa will continue to follow advice from doctors and data.
The triple threat of COVID-19 variants, influenza and a surge of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is posing a challenge for hospitals in parts of the country.
During a virtual update last week, Tam cautioned there was a need for "stepped-up precautions."
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, has strongly recommended people begin masking again as the health system faces "extraordinary pressures." Children's hospitals in the province report huge surges in pediatric intensive care admissions.
There are 114 children in intensive care units in Ontario, two more than the maximum the system is equipped to handle.
However, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said Thursday the rate of increase in respiratory illnesses driving the deluge of hospitalizations appears to be slowing down.
"I'm not going to presuppose that that means we are coming to a plateau, but we are seeing a slowing down of the percentage increase, which is a good sign," Jones said.
Doctors in Nova Scotia are also voicing concern as the province deals with an extremely high number of children sick in hospitals with respiratory illnesses. Dr. Andrew Lynk, the head of pediatrics at IWK Health Centre, the children's hospital in Halifax, said he is seeing patient numbers higher than at any time in his more than 30-year career.
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical health officer, said Thursday he does not support a mask mandate but he “encourages people to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces."
Earlier in the week, both Quebec’s health minister and Premier François Legault recommended people wear masks in public settings. Other regions have also recommended people wear masks but none have brought back a mandate.
Tam said Thursday on social media that vaccinations, masks and staying home when people are sick provide the best protection, especially when layered together.
"Actions to reduce respiratory virus spread can lessen their impact on us (and) the health system," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.
With files from Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill bringing in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
'I fear the worst': Canadian says missing father may be in Chinese custody for speaking out
The daughter of a missing Chinese human rights defender is pleading with the Vietnamese and Chinese governments to reveal her father's whereabouts and allow him to travel to Canada.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
October mortgage quotes saw steep drop-off in interest
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
'Inclusion benefits everyone': B.C. company sparking meaningful conversations about Down syndrome by selling soap
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
Mexico investigates death of U.S. tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
'This is new Canada': Head coach Herdman coolheaded as dramatic Panenka penalty sees Canada stun Japan
Canada wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a dramatic 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked Japan on Thursday, leaving head coach John Herdman reassured they can handle the challenge ahead.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Canada
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
-
October mortgage quotes saw steep drop-off in interest
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
-
'Inclusion benefits everyone': B.C. company sparking meaningful conversations about Down syndrome by selling soap
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
World’s top military brass and defence leaders to converge on Halifax this weekend
In its 14th year, the Halifax International Security Forum will feature guests including the president of Estonia and the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
World
-
Ivanka Trump says she does not 'plan to be involved in politics' following father's campaign announcement
Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn't plan to be involved in former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House.
-
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits
Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people.
-
Parents of Cuba protesters blocked from meeting U.S. officials
The U.S. government's treatment of protesters has always been a sticking point for the Biden administration as it inches toward mending relations with the communist-ruled island.
-
Prosecutors, defense win freedom for man in 1983 killing
A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing won his freedom Thursday after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his murder conviction overturned.
-
Mississippi sets execution date for 21-year death row inmate
Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful.
-
World Cup draws attention to equal rights, including attire
Official-looking flyers have circulated on social media describing cultural expectations for fans attending the World Cup in Qatar. Some include rules for women's attire: Shoulders and knees must be covered. Problem is, it's bogus.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill bringing in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | National security officials wanted CSIS threshold for Emergencies Act 'reconsidered'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser and other senior officials felt the Canadian Security Intelligence Service's threshold to determine a national threat under the Emergencies Act "should be reconsidered," a public inquiry has learned.
-
Canada aims for respect in talks with China even as relations difficult: Ng
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada will maintain a respectful dialogue with China even as she warns that Canada's biggest trading partner in Asia has changed.
Health
-
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
-
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
-
Transport minister encourages masks on planes, Ontario says illnesses slowing down
Canada's transport minister says the federal government strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains as regions across the country report increasing pressure on the health-care system, but he stopped short of making it a requirement.
Sci-Tech
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
-
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, U.S. Senate says
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new U.S. Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.
-
Prosecutors search home of Americans charged with smuggling relics in Guatemala
Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics.
Entertainment
-
Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour due to overwhelming demand
Ticketmaster said on Thursday that 'due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,' tomorrow's public ticket sales for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been cancelled.
-
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis, is sharing why she didn't publicly speak out during her father's high profile trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
-
Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes
Brendan Fraser, whose performance in 'The Whale' has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won't attend the Golden Globes in January if he's nominated.
Business
-
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Quebec restaurants asking province to let them charge people for no-shows
Frustrated by no-shows, restaurants in Quebeec are calling on the provincial government to give them the power to charge people for not honouring their dinner reservations.
Lifestyle
-
'Inclusion benefits everyone': B.C. company sparking meaningful conversations about Down syndrome by selling soap
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
Sports
-
Bayern superstar Sadio Mané will miss World Cup for Senegal after leg surgery
Senegal confirms forward Sadio Mané will miss World Cup because of leg injury.
-
Blue Bombers quarterback says he's ready to play in Grey Cup despite ankle injury
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros intends to play in Sunday's Grey Cup game against the Toronto Argonauts despite an injured ankle.
-
Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns prepare for possible Snow Bowl
Players and fans have their eyes on the forecast, as Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns at Orchard Park, N.Y. could be impacted by an offence-stopping lake-effect snowstorm expected to blanket the area later this week.
Autos
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.
-
Climate Changed: Limited transportation infrastructure facing threats in the North
Across the North, already underdeveloped transportation networks needed for access to resources, medical care and travel face increasing threats due to climate warming happening nearly three times faster than the global average.