TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates
TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates
Rev. Gerlyn Henry was dismayed to see some anti-abortion activists invoking the word of God to justify the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Anglican priest in Toronto turned to social media to put forward a different religious view. In her reading of the Bible, God supports safe access to health care, including abortions, said Henry, noting that she doesn't speak on behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada or the Anglican Diocese of Toronto.
"My rectory is two hours from the U.S. border," Henry wrote in a TikTok, which has garnered about 1.5 million views. "I have a spare room, a dog, and will tell you that you are and will always be God's beloved."
Henry is among a number of Canadians posting online invites to their homes, welcoming abortion-seekers from U.S. states that are outlawing the procedure.
Many posts are couched in an algorithm-friendly code inviting Americans to partake in an innocuous activity, such as "camping" or "shopping." The anthem of this TikTok trend is "Paris" by the Chainsmokers, with an emphasis on the lyrics, "If we go down, we go down together."
Despite the best intentions of such offers however, abortion advocates say these personal gestures of hospitality raise safety and privacy concerns. They encourage newly galvanized activists to redirect their enthusiasm to support established networks instead.
Henry said she received similar feedback to her TikTok, and is working to elevate local organizations. While she's yet to have a visitor show up on her doorstep, Henry said a number of people have told her that the post helped heal their "religious trauma."
"A ton of people have felt loved and cared for and supported by this faith that has hurt them," Henry said. "I think that's a powerful statement of solidarity, one that far outweighs the practical hurdles."
While the sentiment may be in the right place, there are a number of practical considerations that could undermine the impact of this social media movement, said Jill Doctoroff, executive director of National Abortion Federation Canada.
"I definitely admire individuals who feel outraged and want to take action," she said. "I'm not sure that this necessarily is the best or most appropriate way to provide support."
Travelling to Canada isn't a viable option for the marginalized Americans who will be most impacted by abortion bans, said Doctoroff, citing hurdles such as getting a passport or taking time off work.
Those who can afford to come north of the border for an abortion would likely prefer to be put up in a paid hotel room than stay in a stranger's home, Doctoroff said.
National Abortion Federation Canada has a fund to help cover these accommodations, she said, as well as other travel costs and uninsured medical expenses.
"It's going to continue to protect their personal privacy and their autonomy," she said. "They know they're going to be staying somewhere safe."
The anonymity of the internet also raises serious safety concerns about bad actors hopping on the social media bandwagon, said Martha Paynter, a Halifax nurse working in abortion and reproductive health care.
"There's way too much risk that a person would unknowingly end up in the hands and home of an anti-abortion extremist."
Paynter suggested that supporters get involved in local organizations that vet and train volunteers to help with tasks such as driving someone to an abortion clinic.
There are also legal implications to consider, said Daphne Gilbert, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, as questions remain over whether U.S. states that outlaw abortions will try to prohibit residents from travelling for the procedure.
"My only worry is not so much for the people here in Canada, but for the women themselves making those travel decisions," Gilbert said. "I wouldn't be sure that there won't be some effort to penalize them."
While abortion is decriminalized in Canada, we still need to fight to protect it, said Insiya Mankani, public affairs officer at Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights.
She encouraged Canadians to channel their outrage over Roe v. Wade being overturned into political advocacy to protect and expand access to abortion at home.
"This isn't just about abortion. It's taking away the rights of someone to make decisions about their own bodies," said Mankani.
"A lot of that feeling of devastation does remain. But there is so much work to be done, so now is the time to start getting to work."
For Amanda McDougall, mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, N.S., connecting with people on social media is part of doing that work.
There are no abortion clinics on Cape Breton, and the closest one in Halifax is up to a five-hour drive away, McDougall said.
But as a public official and a community member, McDougall said she felt compelled to post a TikTok telling tourists and locals alike that they "will always be safe and find a home here."
"It's reminding people that there are good, kind, loving people out there, despite feeling this enormous despair and fear," she said. "Even though we might not be able to do much, you are loved and cared for. And that can go a long way."
----
With files from Marie-Danielle Smith in Ottawa. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022
-------
Have you tried accessing abortion services in Canada?
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have had an abortion.
Did you struggle to access abortion services or information in Canada? Was it difficult to secure an appointment?
Tell us your story by emailing dotcom@bellmedia.ca, and include your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Missing luggage has become flight passengers’ latest headache amid flight delays
Exasperating delays at airports are increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, which one aviation expert blames on staff shortages.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Nutrition warnings coming to the front of pre-packaged food in Canada
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
WHO: COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world
The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization.
Canada
-
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
-
After 'Freedom Convoy,' Canadian flag has taken on new meaning for some this year
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa in February may seem a long way off in the July sun, but the memory of protesters draped in flags, waving them while singing the national anthem and hanging them from the trucks whose horns blared day and night is still fresh for locals.
-
Missing luggage has become flight passengers’ latest headache amid flight delays
Exasperating delays at airports are increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, which one aviation expert blames on staff shortages.
-
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
-
Canada Day celebrations take new approach to honour Indigenous Peoples
Many communities are reimagining Canada Day celebrations to recognize Indigenous Peoples, as the country continues to reckon with its legacy following the discovery of possible unmarked graves at former residential schools.
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Travellers flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a shock this summer as airlines will likely need to cancel some flights — or destinations altogether.
World
-
Marcos takes helm in Philippines, silent on father's abuses
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, praised his father's legacy and glossed over its violent past as he was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday after a stunning election victory that opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image.
-
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.
-
New Zealand designates Proud Boys a terrorist organization
New Zealand's government has declared that American far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base are terrorist organizations.
-
Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out
A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and top security officials visited the border area on Thursday to mark the completion of a new steel wall.
-
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa, but kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.
-
U.K. royals' spending up 17 per cent, mostly for palace overhaul costs
The British monarchy's publicly-funded spending rose by 17 per cent to 102.4 million pounds (US$124 million) in the past year, with the renovation of Buckingham Palace taking up a large part of the expenses, royal accounts published Thursday showed.
Politics
-
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
-
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
-
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Health
-
Nutrition warnings coming to the front of pre-packaged food in Canada
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
-
TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates
Canadians are inviting abortion-seekers from the U.S. with algorithm-friendly code words such as 'camping' or 'shopping.' Despite the best intentions, however, abortion advocates say these personal gestures of hospitality raise safety and privacy concerns.
-
Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
Sci-Tech
-
'Permanent bone loss': Calgary study finds astronauts suffer on return to Earth
The TBone study, conducted over a seven-year period starting in 2015, found that prolonged weightlessness accelerated bone loss in the astronauts.
-
Pair of orcas targeting great white sharks off South Africa's coast
A pair of orcas drove great white sharks away from a stretch of South African coast after killing five sharks over just a few months in 2017, according to a new study.
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
Entertainment
-
Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'
Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission.
-
Sam Asghari on his 'surreal' marriage to Britney Spears
Sam Asghari opened up about his marriage to the 'amazing' Britney Spears in his first interview since their June wedding.
-
Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement, thanks to Jamie Foxx
After an eight-year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is making movies again. Diaz, who officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is set to star in the new Netflix film 'Back in Action,' alongside Jamie Foxx. The two previously starred together in 2014's 'Annie,' Diaz's last feature film appearance.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.3 per cent in April, but contracted in May
Economic growth slowed in April and Statistics Canada said Thursday its early estimate for May pointed to a contraction for the month amid weakness in the resource, manufacturing and construction sectors.
-
Air Canada stock nosedives after carrier slashes summer schedule
Air Canada's stock fell seven per cent in early morning trading after the carrier announced major cuts to its summer flight schedule.
-
OPEC+ oil boost likely not much help to high gasoline prices
The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations decided Thursday to boost production of crude by an amount that will likely do little to relieve high gasoline prices at the pump and energy-fuelled inflation plaguing the global economy.
Lifestyle
-
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
Sports
-
Ugo Humbert arrives on court without his rackets but goes on to produce biggest Wimbledon shock so far
Ugo Humbert arrived on Wimbledon's No.2 court with most of the essentials needed for his second-round match against Casper Ruud -- except for his rackets.
-
Stolen Olympic gold medal found behind Calif. barbershop
A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Saint John to celebrate Memorial Cup win with parade today
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Autos
-
Former F1 boss Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a 'first class person' he would 'take a bullet' for.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.