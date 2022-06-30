TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates

TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Chart every case of COVID-19 in each province and territory across the country

COVID-19 cases charted across Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

Vaccine Tracker

Track the number of people in Canada and around the world who have received vaccinations

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social