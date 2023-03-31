The Laundress issues new recall after carcinogen found in fabric conditioners

Luxury detergent brand The Laundress has announced another recall of its products after discovering a known carcinogen in its line of fabric conditioners.

The U.S.-based company announced the recall on Friday through its website and social media, saying that the more than a dozen recalled products may contain a chemical impurity called ethylene oxide, which "can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure."

Affected products will have "The Laundress — New York" printed at the top of the label and consumers are asked to immediately stop using them.

The recall affects both Canada and the United States, with a notice from Health Canada saying the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in either country as of March 28.

The Laundress says the affected conditioners were included in a previous recall from December that involved the potential exposure to harmful bacteria in multiple products, including laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and household cleaners. At least 11 people reported infections at the time.

"As we urged in December 2022, consumers should immediately stop using The Laundress products, including the recalled fabric conditioners," the company's latest recall notice states.

"Consumers who have previously requested a refund for fabric conditioner products should not submit a new request and do not need to take any further action."

According to the Health Canada recall notice, the company sold approximately 13,000 units of the affected products in Canada and about 800,000 in the U.S.

Any consumers who have not already made a refund request are asked to do so on the company's website.

The company is asking anyone who has already made a refund not to empty the product. Instead, consumers should dispose of it by closing the bottle tightly before putting it in the garbage.

"We again deeply apologize for this situation and look forward to returning soon with a renewed commitment to the highest standards of product safety and quality."

HOW CAN I REQUEST A REFUND?

Consumers who purchased a recalled product on or after Jan. 1, 2021, can provide a picture of the bottle with the lot code, their initials and the date written in marker.

Other options include providing a valid receipt or email address if purchased online at the company's website.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product before Jan. 1, 2021, must provide a photo of the bottle with the lot code, initials and date written on it along with a valid receipt in order to get a full refund.

Without a receipt, the company says a consumer will receive a refund based on the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Consumers who bought the product on the company's website and provided an email address can expect a follow-up email within eight to 10 weeks confirming reimbursement or next steps, The Laundress says.

The company says anyone who purchased one of the affected products before Jan. 1, 2021, and no longer has the item will be ineligible for reimbursement.

For any further questions, call The Laundress at (800) 681-1915, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or online at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or at www.TheLaundress.com and click "Get Started" on the homepage for more information.

With files from CTVNews.ca Local Producer Adam Frisk