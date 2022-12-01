Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported

A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.

Health Canada said in a notice Thursday the recall involves The Laundress brand laundry detergent, fabric conditioner, and household cleaning products. The affected products were sold in kits, as part of bundles and individually.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact The Laundress for reimbursement," the national health agency warned.

The affected products may contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, which according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a group of bacteria commonly found in soil and water and are often resistant to common antibiotics. B. cepacia can cause severe respiratory infections, especially in people suffering from cystic fibrosis.

The products may also contain a variety of species of Pseudomonas, another type of bacteria commonly found in soil and water. According to the CDC, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which causes the most infections among Pseudomonas in humans, can spread in health-care settings through exposure to contaminated water or soil, as well as person-to-person through contaminated hands, equipment and surfaces.

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," Health Canada said. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

Health Canada said The Laundress is aware of at least 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas infections and is investigating whether there is any connection to the reported illnesses and the recalled products. Nearly 230,000 affected products were sold in Canada and another 8,000,000 in the U.S.

Last month, The Laundress issued a recall in the U.S. advising customers to stop using all of its products immediately over the same concerns.

The Laundress recall notice by CTV News on Scribd