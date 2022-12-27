Luxury detergent brand The Laundress expands refund eligibility to nearly all products after recalls

Luxury detergent brand The Laundress is now offering reimbursements for nearly all of its products.

The move follows a Dec. 1 recall of a broad list of laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and household cleaning products, due to the risk of bacteria exposure. On Nov. 17, The Laundress advised customers to immediately stop using all of its products over bacteria concerns.

Health Canada says at least 11 consumers have reported pseudomonas infections. According to The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pseudomonas bacteria is commonly found in soil and water and can cause lung and blood infections.

In a Dec. 27 update, The Laundress announced it was expanding refund eligibility to nearly all of its products.

"Given the above, we have decided to take additional steps to begin restarting The Laundress with a renewed commitment to product quality by implementing a broad product withdrawal," the company said in a statement posted to social media. "You can now request reimbursement for nearly all products from The Laundress in your possession and dispose of them, including products that were not part of the December 1st recall."

The Dec. 27 notice also urged customers to stop using the brand's fabric softeners, which may contain low levels of ethylene oxide, a potentially harmful flammable gas.

Refund instructions and a complete list of eligible products refund can be found at thelaundressrecall.com.

"We deeply apologize for this situation and thank you for your patience," the Dec. 27 statement said, "We look forward to reintroducing The Laundress with products that reaffirm our commitment to the highest standards of consumer safety and quality."