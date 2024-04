CHICAGO -

Texas on Monday reported a human case of avian influenza in a person who had contact with dairy cows presumed to be infected with the virus.

The patient's only symptom was eye inflammation, according to the state's health department.

It is the second case of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza identified in a person in the United States.

