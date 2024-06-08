World

    • Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage

    A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park. (Chris Carlson/AP Photo) A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park. (Chris Carlson/AP Photo)
    Share
    ANAHEIM, Calif. -

    A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.

    Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a woman fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head.

    She was taken to the hospital and died on Friday of her injuries, McClintock said in a statement.

    Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and said the company was focused on supporting her family and coworkers.

    “We are heartbroken,” Potrock said in a statement.

    The death was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News