Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50% around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
If the findings are confirmed and the decline continues, it could have important implications for human reproduction. Researchers say it would also be a harbinger of declining health in men in general, since semen quality can be an important marker of overall health.
The review, and its conclusions, have sparked a debate among experts in male fertility. Some say the findings are real and urgent, but others say they are not convinced by the data because the methods of counting sperm have changed so much over time that it's not possible to compare historical and modern numbers.
Nearly all experts agree that the issue needs more study.
"I think one of the fundamental functions of any species is reproduction. So I think if there is a signal that reproduction is in decline, I think that's a very important finding," said Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a urologist with Stanford Medicine who was not involved in the review.
"There is a strong link between a man's reproductive health and his overall health. So it could also speak to that too, that maybe we're not as healthy as we once were," he said.
Others say that while the review was well-done, they are skeptical about its conclusions.
"The way that semen analysis is done has changed over the decades. It has improved. It has become more standardized, but not perfectly," said Dr. Alexander Pastuczak, a surgeon and assistant professor the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City. He was not involved in the review.
"Even if you were to take the same semen sample and run it and do a semen analysis on it in the 1960s and '70s versus today, you'd get two different answers," he said.
Pastuczak says that in more contemporary studies of semen analysis, ones that rely on samples analyzed by a different method, "you don't see these trends." In fact, some studies in Northern European regions show sperm counts going up over time, not down, he said.
Updated review adds data from more countries
The new analysis updates a review published in 2017 and for the first time includes new data from Central and South America, Asia and Africa. It was published in the journal Human Reproduction Update.
An international team of researchers combed through nearly 3,000 studies that recorded men's sperm counts and were published between 2014 and 2020, years that had not been included in their previous analysis.
The researchers excluded studies that featured only men who were being evaluated for infertility, those that selected only men who had normal sperm counts and those whose study participants were selected based on genital abnormalities or diseases. They included only studies published in English, those with 10 or more men and those with participants whose sperm was collected in the typical way and counted using a device called a hemocytometer.
In the end, just 38 studies met their criteria. They added these to studies included in their previous review and extracted their data, which was fed into models.
Overall, the researchers determined that sperm counts fell by sightly more than 1% per year between 1973 and 2018. The study concluded that globally, the average sperm count had fallen 52% by 2018.
When the study researchers restricted their analysis to certain years, they found that the decline in sperm counts seemed to be accelerating, from an average of 1.16% per year after 1973 to 2.64% per year after 2020.
"It's really remarkable that actually the decline is increasing," said study author Dr. Hagai Levine, an epidemiologist and public health researcher at the Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine.
On a population level, the average sperm count dropped from 104 million to 49 million per milliliter from 1973 through 2019. Normal sperm counts are considered to be over 40 million per milliliter.
Causes of the decline are unknown
The study authors say they didn't have enough data from different regions to be able to tell whether some countries had lower average sperm counts than others or whether sperm counts were declining faster in certain areas. Data from 53 countries was included in the review.
The authors also didn't look at what might be causing the decline. "It should be studied," Levine said.
In other research, Levine says, he and others have teased out some factors that are associated with lower sperm counts.
Damage to reproductive health may begin in the womb.
"We know that stress of the mother, maternal smoking and especially exposure to manmade chemicals that are in plastic, such as phthalates, disrupt the development of the male reproductive system," Levine said.
Lifestyle may also play an important role. Obesity, a lack of physical activity and diets high in ultraprocessed food may all be culprits, he said.
"The same factors that harm health in general usually are also harmful to semen quality," he said.
One expert said that, ultimately, trying to do this kind of study is fraught with problems that complicate the findings.
"The paper is very scientifically or statistically robust and does a good job of summarizing the data that is available in our field. But it's important to recognize that that data is still very limited in how it was collected and how it was reported," said Dr. Scott Lundy, a urologist at the Cleveland Clinic who was not involved in the research.
Standards and methods for counting sperm have changed greatly over time, Lundy says, making it difficult to compare modern counts to historical data.
Still, he said, that historical data is all that's available to the field.
"While it's not a cause for panic, because the counts are by and large still normal, on average, there is a risk that they could become abnormal in the future, and we have to recognize that and study that further," Lundy said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears
The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
The federal government has announced a $250-million grant program to help Canadians stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps.
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Canada's battery supply credibility jumps as multi-billion announcements keep coming
Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is selling Canada's battery-supply chain prowess in Asia again this week, but this time he has a new boast in his back pocket.
World Cup teams nix armbands that were seen as snub to Qatar
FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players pushed World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon a plan for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar's human rights record.
Crude oil tumbles on report that OPEC plus could hike production
Crude oil prices slumped to a 10-month low Monday on a report that OPEC plus may hike output at its next meeting.
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
Colorado LGBTQ2S+ bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a LGBTQ2S+ bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges, according to online court records obtained Monday.
Canada
-
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears
The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.
-
Coroner's inquest begins into Montreal firefighter who died during water rescue
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter during a water rescue operation began Monday morning in Joliette, Que.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
-
2022 tax forms in Ontario, Nunavut to offer access to organ donor information
People who file taxes in Ontario and Nunavut for the 2022 tax year will have the option of seeking information about organ and tissue donation.
-
Judge set to deliver verdict in public mischief trial of former Surrey, B.C. mayor
A verdict is expected in B.C. provincial court Monday following the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum.
World
-
Quake topples houses in Indonesia's Java; at least 162 dead
A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island on Monday. Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.
-
Russia, blaming Ukraine, says Zaporizhzhia plant at risk of nuclear accident
Russia said on Monday that shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantrisked unleashing a grave nuclear accident and repeated accusations, denied by Kyiv, that Ukrainian forces were to blame.
-
U.S. seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines
The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defence pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America's oldest treaty ally in Asia.
-
Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, 2 killed
Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkiye on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding 10 others, officials said. The attack followed deadly airstrikes by Turkiye on suspected militants targets in Syria and Iraq.
-
Aid sought for Moldova, hit hard by war in next-door Ukraine
Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe's poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine.
-
New Zealand to decide on lowering voting age from 18 to 16
New Zealand lawmakers will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears
The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.
-
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
Elizabeth May elected Green Party leader again, plans to co-lead with Jonathan Pedneault
Elizabeth May has once again been named leader of the Green Party of Canada, after three years away from the job. She ran with Jonathan Pedneault, and the two plan to share the leadership.
Health
-
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within128 kilometres on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
-
With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account
Twitter won't simply shut down overnight. But security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user accounts.
-
This bird hadn't been seen since 1882. Then scientists captured video of it in Papua New Guinea
A bird thought to be extinct for 140 years has been rediscovered in the forests of Papua New Guinea.
Entertainment
-
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series 'Limitless' that ultimately led to a sobering discovery.
-
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series "Supernatural," died last week, her family announced. She was 47.
-
Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards
Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite down as oil prices drop and energy sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
-
Crude oil tumbles on report that OPEC plus could hike production
Crude oil prices slumped to a 10-month low Monday on a report that OPEC plus may hike output at its next meeting.
-
Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital to go private in $1.7 billion deal
Canada's Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday the mortgage lending company would be taken private by Smith Financial Corp in a C$1.7 billion (US$1.27 billion) deal.
Lifestyle
-
Emily Carr, Tom Thomson paintings up for auction in December, valued up to $12M
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sports
-
Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
-
Novak Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
-
'Deafening silence': Amnesty urges Canada Soccer to support compensation for migrant workers in Qatar
Amnesty International has lambasted Canada Soccer for shying away from addressing the "serious, widespread harms experienced by those who made this World Cup a reality" in Qatar.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.