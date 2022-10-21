Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million in Canada.
The global status report on physical activity, published by the WHO on Wednesday, looked at what 194 countries around the world have been doing to improve physical activity levels, as well as the costs and consequences of failing to address this issue.
Not getting enough physical activity raises the risk of developing preventable diseases, such as diabetes and certain cancers, in addition to worse mental health. The WHO estimates that nearly 500 million people around the world will develop new cases of heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other non-communicable diseases attributable to sedentary lifestyles between 2020 and 2030.
Under the current trajectory, the health-care costs due to poorer mental health outcomes and diseases linked to physical inactivity are estimated to reach US$300 billion by 2030, or US$27 billion per year, the WHO said. Canada's share of these costs is expected to total US$4.6 billion by 2030 or US$421 million annually.
These estimates only factor into account the direct health-care costs as a result of physical inactivity, and the WHO notes that the economic costs could be even greater, taking into account loss of productivity.
"We need more countries to scale up implementation of policies to support people to be more active through walking, cycling, sport and other physical activity," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news release Wednesday. "The benefits are huge, not only for the physical and mental health of individuals, but also for societies, environments, and economies."
The WHO recommends adults spend at least 150 to 300 minutes per week doing moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity combined with muscle-strengthening activities for at least two days week. Children should get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity per week, the WHO recommends.
But around the world, 27.5 per cent of adults and 81 per cent of children aged 11 to 17 don’t get the recommended amount of physical activity, the report found. Inactivity levels are highest in high-income countries.
In Canada, according to the report, the 26 per cent of men and 31 per cent of women aged 18 and over aren't getting the recommended hours of physical activity. In addition, 71 per cent of Canadian boys aged 11 to 17 and 82 per cent of girls aren't meeting the minimum.
Similarly, a report from ParticipACTION earlier this month also gave Canada a "D" when it came to youth physical activity. Its report found that only 28 per cent of kids aged five to 17 were getting enough physical activity per week, while noting that most sport and recreational programs had been cancelled due to COVID-19 health measures.
Around the world, less than 40 per cent of countries have national physical activity policies that are operational. The WHO's assessment of Canada noted that the country does have comprehensive policies designed to boost physical activity, such as national guidelines and surveillance of physical activity, as well as a national physical activity policy.
However, the WHO says ensuring adequate physical activity includes developing environments that promote the walking, cycling and public transit over driving. The report found that Canada's street design standards fail to meet the best practices when it comes to ensuring pedestrian and cyclist safety. Canada, as well as 42 per cent of countries around the world, also lacks a national policy on walking and cycling.
"Low levels of best-practice legislation combined with an absence of road design standards presents increased risks to people walking and cycling in these local communities," the report said.
The WHO hopes to see a 15 per cent drop in physical inactivity by 2030 and says governments around the world need better data collection and monitoring of physical activity. The agency is also calling on countries to increase their advocacy on fitness and exercise and ensure their national policy commitments on physical activity are fully funded.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.S. weightlifting coach charged with sexual assault of teenager after multiple complaints
A Nova Scotia weightlifting coach has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager, more than five months after three different women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Chocolate sold across Canada being recalled over salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a brand of dark chocolate sold across the country due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Is it OK to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
Car stolen 30 years ago found buried at U.S. mansion built by man with history of arrests for murder
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a US$15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Latest trailer for 'The Crown' adds disclaimer amid Judi Dench criticism
A new season of "The Crown" will air for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, and amid backlash, Netflix has now included a disclaimer for Season 5's latest teaser, released on YouTube.
Biden says it's his 'intention' to run again in 2024
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, it is his "intention" to do so.
Child dies after eating THC gummies; Virginia mother charged with felony murder
A Virginia mother has been charged with felony murder and felony child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son, who authorities believe ate a large amount of THC gummies.
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Canada
-
Industry minister on Canada-U.S. Nexus dispute: 'Should be an easy one to resolve'
Canada's clash with the United States over the Nexus trusted-traveller program should be resolved well before the president and prime minister meet in December, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday.
-
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
-
RCMP release surveillance video of migrant family that died at Canada/U.S. border
RCMP has released a surveillance video of a migrant family from India who were found dead near Emerson, Man. in January, as they attempt to track the family’s movements in the week leading up to their death.
-
N.S. weightlifting coach charged with sexual assault of teenager after multiple complaints
A Nova Scotia weightlifting coach has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager, more than five months after three different women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
-
Is it OK to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
-
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
World
-
Car stolen 30 years ago found buried at U.S. mansion built by man with history of arrests for murder
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a US$15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.
-
Ex-politician indicted in killing of Vegas journalist, on charge that carries possibility of death penalty
A former Las Vegas-area politician has been indicted on a murder charge -- which carries the possibility of the death penalty -- in the killing of a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.
-
Child dies after eating THC gummies; Virginia mother charged with felony murder
A Virginia mother has been charged with felony murder and felony child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son, who authorities believe ate a large amount of THC gummies.
-
Biden says it's his 'intention' to run again in 2024
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, it is his "intention" to do so.
-
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say 'personally orchestrated' a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
-
U.S.-bound migration from Venezuela plunges under new policy
Border crossings by Venezuelans fleeing to the United States from their South American country plummeted in the first week of a U.S. policy to expel them to Mexico without an opportunity to seek asylum, U.S. and Mexican officials said Friday.
Politics
-
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
Health
-
Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S., experts say
The death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic, among people at freshwater lakes, rivers and springs, experts said Friday.
-
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
-
Is it OK to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
Sci-Tech
-
How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday
With the Orionid meteor shower expected to peak on Friday, here are some viewing tips for catching a glance at the light show.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
-
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Entertainment
-
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
-
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
-
Latest trailer for 'The Crown' adds disclaimer amid Judi Dench criticism
A new season of "The Crown" will air for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, and amid backlash, Netflix has now included a disclaimer for Season 5's latest teaser, released on YouTube.
Business
-
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.7 per cent in August
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.7 per cent to $61.8 billion in August as high gas prices eased slightly and e-commerce sales increased.
-
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no
Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week. At issue is the brand's slogan 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it's actually made in Italy.
-
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all 'so silly.'
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Sports
-
Widow suing NCAA for failing to protect husband from repetitive head trauma during football games
A Los Angeles jury heard opening statements Friday in the case of a widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma.
-
How the Canadian government is celebrating Manitoba's Tackaberry skate
The Government of Canada has recognized the historic significance of a Manitoban contribution to the sport of hockey.
-
N.S. weightlifting coach charged with sexual assault of teenager after multiple complaints
A Nova Scotia weightlifting coach has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager, more than five months after three different women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.