Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
The number of people battling the flu is soaring across the country.
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the virus is spreading across much of Canada.
"At the national level, influenza activity has crossed the seasonal threshold, indicating the start of an influenza epidemic," the report states. "All surveillance indicators are increasing and most are above expected levels typical of this time of year."
The national test positivity rate alone nearly doubled in a week, jumping from 6.3 per cent to 11.7 per cent, surpassing the five per cent threshold that puts the country in an epidemic. The hardest-hit communities appear to be located within Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick.
Ryan Weichel’s six-year-old daughter, Sunny, is one of them. Just before her birthday, Sunny spent four days in hospital fighting the flu.
"She endured a lot the last couple weeks. The first five hours she just wanted to go home. Very difficult," Weichel told CTV News.
He said Sunny had a relentless fever which led to a trip to the ER, where she tested positive for Influenza A. Dehydrated and needing treatment, she was admitted to pediatric care after a 12-hour wait. She's finally now home and on the mend.
"It was a very scary situation," Weichel said. "It could become worse and worse as time went on, if we weren’t able to manage the fever and manage the hydration situation."
The Weichels are among an increasing number of families dealing with the flu.
Dr. Colin Furness is an infection control epidemiologist and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto's faculty of information.
"Influenza is very unpredictable," Furness told CTV News from Toronto. "Sometimes it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, sometimes the reverse, sometimes neither. That is a big mystery."
Scientists can look to the southern hemisphere for what's to come. Australia also had an early flu season with a high number of infections. But even in typical years, the death toll can be high.
"A typical influenza season isn’t mild," Dr. Alyson Kelvin, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, told CTV News. "We lose about 3,000 people per year in Canada because of influenza."
Seasonal influenza epidemics occur in most years, but in 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 restrictions drastically reduce the spread. During those flu seasons, the test positivity rate didn't even reach one per cent. This season will be different, and right now, kids are the most impacted.
The latest FluWatch report from the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 shows that hospitalizations for those 16 and younger have risen to more than 70, from 40 the week before and seven the week before that. Children between two and four, and between 10 and 16 years old, account for 27 per cent of hospitalizations, while those five to nine made up 24 per cent. Current test positivity rates are now above seasonal averages dating back to 2014.
Pediatric hospitals have meanwhile reported being overcapacity as a result of the latest waves of respiratory illnesses live influenza, RSV and COVID-19. Doctors and hospital administrators also have spoken publicly about a shortage of staff.
"How this intermingles with COVID and other viruses… I don’t have a crystal ball," Kelvin, from the University of Saskatchewan, said, indicating that that’s what she’ll be watching over the next several weeks.
Experts say the flu shot is effective against the influenza strains circulating right now—if people get it.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Michael Lee
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former Republican President Donald Trump says he's launching another White House bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
Fresh leak springs ahead of NASA moon rocket kaunch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fuelled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, president displays caution
Poland's foreign ministry says that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that would mark the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Polish President Andrzej Duda was more cautious, telling reporters that officials did not know for sure who fired the missile and that it was 'most probably' Russian-made.
Canadians back tax on housing inequity: poll
A new survey shows that the majority of Canadian residents would support a modest price on housing inequity, with many calling for a surtax on homes valued over $1 million – comprising 10 per cent of the country’s housing market.
EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
Trudeau 'closely monitoring' situation in Poland as Biden calls emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an emergency meeting of G7 and NATO leaders called by U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia after Poland said Tuesday that a Russian-made missile hit its territory and killed two people.
Canada
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
Canadians back tax on housing inequity: poll
A new survey shows that the majority of Canadian residents would support a modest price on housing inequity, with many calling for a surtax on homes valued over $1 million – comprising 10 per cent of the country’s housing market.
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Fifty-one per cent of nursing students in Quebec who took the September licensing exam failed to get the minimum passing grade — 55 per cent.
-
Members of Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian military officials this year
Members of the Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian air force and military intelligence officials on Feb. 22, according to documents released this week.
-
Pandemic fatigue, divisive politics pose likely hurdles to return to masking: experts
A plea by health officials to resume masking in Ontario and Quebec is a tall order that is unlikely to take hold without a significant culture shift, say observers who point to pandemic fatigue, mixed messages and divisive politics as likely hurdles.
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.
World
-
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man accused in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
-
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic -- and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington.
-
Fresh leak springs ahead of NASA moon rocket kaunch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fuelled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
-
Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.
-
Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection.
Politics
-
A 'big bill' for tow trucks, 'threat to democracy': What we learned from top RCMP officials' convoy commission testimony
A pair of RCMP officials, including Commissioner Brenda Lucki, were in the hot seat at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about the federal police forces' involvement in handling the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
More late nights ahead for MPs as Liberal midnight sitting motion passes
Members of Parliament could be in for many more late nights, now that the Liberals have passed a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours on a day-to-day basis, between now and June.
-
Concern about political interference with RCMP spotlighted at Emergencies Act inquiry
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
Health
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Fifty-one per cent of nursing students in Quebec who took the September licensing exam failed to get the minimum passing grade — 55 per cent.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
-
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
Sci-Tech
-
Rats 'Beat It' to the music just like humans, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats can synchronize their head movements with the beat of a song and keep rhythm just like humans do.
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Fresh leak springs ahead of NASA moon rocket kaunch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fuelled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
Entertainment
-
2023 Grammys: Canadian nominees revealed
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
-
Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial
The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.
-
Beyonce ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
Business
-
3 in 5 Canadians plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season, survey finds
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of high inflation on their wallets, a new survey has found that 60 per cent of consumers plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season.
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
Several real estate industry observers say the housing market isn't roaring back, despite October delivering the first month-over-month uptick in home sales since February.
-
StatCan: Manufacturing sales unchanged in September at $70.4B
Statistics Canada said Tuesday, gains in sales of durable goods including aerospace product and parts, primary metal and machinery were offset by a drop in non-durable goods including petroleum and coal products and food.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
Sports
-
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke going to workouts with NFL teams
Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke believes he has what it takes to play in the NFL. Now he's heading south to see if there's a team that agrees.
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Blue Bombers star quarterback Collaros headlines 2022 CFL all-star team
Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlines the CFL's 2022 all-star team.
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
$1.4M worth of vehicles recovered in Toronto carjacking network bust
A joint police task-force has arrested 16 people, laid 116 charges and recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen vehicles after busting a carjacking network in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.