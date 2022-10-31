Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Post-menopause, women are at a higher risk for a number of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease. Doctors want to ensure any treatment a patient undergoes due to menopause doesn’t increase those risks even further.
The updated guidelines state that menopausal hormone therapy is the most effective treatment for the relief of menopause symptoms.
Researchers found that long-term data showed that short-term menopausal hormone therapy did not come with increased cardiovascular risk when appropriately prescribed to women who were not at a high risk for heart problems.
However, if women initiate menopausal hormone therapy 10 or more years after they hit menopause, they may be at an increased risk for adverse cardiac events.
Dr. Beth Abramson, a cardiologist, professor at the University of Toronto and one of the authors of the new guidelines, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview that each individual patient has individual risks and circumstances to weigh, but that these guidelines help doctors have the tools to understand those.
“There have been several studies and analyses that have come out in the last few years to inform and appropriately give health-care providers the information to have a conversation with their female patients,” she said.
“The women who are under 60 years of age who've had menopausal hormone therapy initiated shortly after their last menstrual period, there seems to be no increased risk for cardiovascular disease. And we have seen in general, there's low risk for adverse events, including stroke, in the next few years.”
WHAT IS MENOPAUSAL HORMONE THERAPY?
Menopause marks the end of the stage in a woman’s life in which she has menstrual periods and can become pregnant, usually experienced in midlife.
During this transition, the body’s production of estrogen and progesterone varies heavily, and after menopause, a woman’s body will be producing far less estrogen. Menopause can sometimes be triggered by the removal of the ovaries or certain ovarian diseases or cancers.
While some women experience few symptoms during the years of menopausal transition or perimenopause, others can experience a range of symptoms, including hot flashes, vaginal dryness, sleep problems, trouble controlling one’s bladder, mood changes and chills, among others.
“If a woman has those symptoms, and they’re severe, treatment can be indicated for someone's quality of life,” Abramson said.
According to Mount Sinai Hospital, around 80 per cent of women have some menopausal symptoms, and 20 per cent of these women experience severe ones.
The most effective treatment for those with severe symptoms is menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), according to the guidelines.
It works by giving menopausal women estrogen, usually combined with progesterone, that the body is no longer producing.
“It's giving back the estrogen that is depleted or falls when a woman's body changes after midlife,” Abramson said.
But there are considerations to make when prescribing MHT.
“Estrogen is a hormone and a hormone by definition has multiple effects on the body,” Abramson said. “And the issue with estrogen is that there is a consistently small, but important, increased risk of blood clots in the legs and the lungs. We call it venous thromboembolism. That has to be weighed against the risk of benefit to that individual patient.
“And so our guidelines have looked at the evidence before us. I think we're much more informed than we were a decade or so ago.”
BREAKING DOWN THE GUIDELINES
The new guidelines, written in collaboration with the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada and presented this weekend at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress in Ottawa, are aimed at physicians, family doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals.
Researchers consulted relevant studies published on PubMed, MEDLINE and the Cochrane Library between 2002 and 2020 to update the guidelines.
They found that short-term menopausal hormone therapy treatment did not correlate with an increased cardiovascular risk in appropriately selected patients.
Abramson explained that short-term means that MHT is not taken for a prolonged period or indefinitely.
“So we're not talking about 10 years of therapy, for example,” she said. “Most of the data that suggests safety looks at women who have had roughly five years of therapy, and then they stopped.”
The data they looked at continued to track patients for years after they ceased MHT, up to 18 years after in some studies, in order to measure if there were long-term risks.
These studies showed that “there is not an increased risk of heart attack or stroke in these women,” Abramson said.
The guidelines suggest that doctors who have decided MHT is suitable for their patient should prescribe the lowest dose of estrogen that still addresses an individual’s symptoms, in order to minimize the risk of stroke and blood clots.
Researchers also found that providing MHT to women who had hit menopause early, and continuing to provide that therapy up until the average age of menopause, seemed to decrease the risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes.
The average age of menopause is around 51.
Previous research has found that women who start experiencing menopause prematurely may be at an increased risk of coronary heart disease.
“We certainly know that older women who are over 60, who've been out 10 years post-menopause, have a higher risk of (blood) clotting, and we don’t recommend menopausal hormone therapy in general (for them),” Abramson said.
She added that it’s important to note that MHT is intended for relief of symptoms associated with menopause, not for the purpose of preventing cardiovascular disease, and isn’t recommended for that.
Abramson noted that more research still needs to be done to assess the delivery method of MHT.
“There's lack of high quality data, looking at what types of estrogen that we need to give our female patients, whether it's by mouth or in a patch over the skin, for women who are at average cardiovascular risk, and I think there's room for ongoing research to evaluate that,” she said.
While the new guidelines themselves don’t differ too greatly from the older 2014 guidelines, they have much more data to back them up, Abramson said, particularly in assessing individual risk and benefit.
Many women will never need MHT, but the option is there for those who do. This continued research helps to ensure that doctors are able to help patients make those decisions, experts say.
“I think a woman who's having symptoms should talk to her doctor, because we have data to have an intelligent and informed discussion to make sure that that woman is aware of the risk versus benefit,” Abramson said.
“If we don't discuss, we can't treat.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially than a year ago: survey
Facing rising costs and high inflation, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their finances, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
'We tried it your way, it didn't work': First Nation calls on Ottawa to end fisheries dispute
Indigenous fishermen from Potlotek First Nation are pushing to practice their inherent Treaty Right, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says what they're doing is illegal.
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
Canada
-
1 dead, another in hospital after shooting outside Toronto high school
A male is dead and a teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a shooting Monday outside a Toronto high school.
-
Trustee-elect on Vancouver School Board deemed 'ineligible individual' by Canada Revenue Agency
A man recently elected as a school trustee in Vancouver has a long history of problems with the Canada Revenue Agency related to his work as a director or executive at a number of different charities that have been sanctioned by the federal agency.
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
World
-
Affirmative action in jeopardy after U.S. Supreme Court justices raise doubts
The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race.
-
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
-
'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revellers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend -- a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
-
Brazil's brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss
Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's far-right politics.
-
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in the woods near their northern Indiana hometown nearly six years ago, and said Monday it's concerning that the suspect has been living in their same small community.
-
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud.
Politics
-
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
-
Texts give insight into feds' communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
-
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
During dramatic testimony on Monday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly called out his former boss Bill Blair, who now serves as a federal minister, over his assertions that local police didn't follow proper procedure to get help they needed during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
Health
-
In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected
Monkeypox has spread worldwide this year, infecting 77,000 people. Global health bodies have counted far fewer cases in Africa during the current outbreak than in Europe and the United States, which snapped up the limited number of vaccines this year when the illness arrived at their shores. But the outbreak in Africa, and its death toll, could be much greater than recorded in official statistics.
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Sci-Tech
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Entertainment
-
Henry Cavill exits 'The Witcher' as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role
Henry Cavill is putting down his blades and moving on from 'The Witcher' after three seasons as the leading man on the Netflix series, making way for Liam Hemsworth to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia.
-
Woman says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008
A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.
-
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth's son, dies at 25
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.
Business
-
Crowdshipping: Canadian company pays air travellers to transport cargo in luggage
Offering a cheaper way to send cargo by air, an Alberta-based company wants to pay travellers flying without checked baggage to transport packages using their luggage allowances.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive.
-
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later said on Twitter that the new board setup is 'temporary,' but he didn't provide any details.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
US$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the U.S. to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive US$1 billion Powerball jackpot.
-
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
Sports
-
World Series rainout: Astros, Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday -- with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston's team bus.
-
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving defends his tweet about a documentary deemed antisemitic and stands by sharing a video by Alex Jones
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said that he is 'not going to stand down on anything I believe in' after he was condemned by the owner of his NBA team for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed to be antisemitic.
-
France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.
Autos
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory
Max Verstappen set the F1 record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix with his 14th victory of the season. It broke the record set by Schumacher in 2004 and tied by Vettel it 2013.