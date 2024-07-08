Hurricane Beryl: More than 2 million without power in Texas

Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Tropical Storm Beryl unleashed heavy rains and powerful winds across the state of Texas on Monday, knocking out power to more than two million homes and businesses and flooding streets with fast-rising waters as first responders raced to rescue stranded residents.
Beryl had already cut a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean before making a turn and later sweeping ashore as a Category 1 hurricane in Texas early Monday. At least two people were killed. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said damaging winds and flash flooding will continue as Beryl continues pushing inland.
More than two million homes and businesses in the Houston area were without power, CenterPoint Energy officials said. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting governor while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is out of the country, said crews cannot get out to fix power lines until the wind dies down.
"We haven't really slept," said Rosenberg resident Eva Costancio as she gazed at a large tree that had fallen across power lines in her neighbourhood. She said she had been without electricity for about four hours and worried that food in her refrigerator would be spoiled.
"We are struggling to have food and losing that food would be difficult," she said.
High waters quickly began to close streets. In flood-weary Houston, where previous storms had already washed out neighbourhoods, television stations on Monday broadcast the dramatic rescue of a man who had climbed to the roof of his pickup truck after it got trapped in fast-flowing waters. Emergency crews used an extension ladder from a fire truck to drop him a life preserver and a tether before moving him to dry land.
Houston was under a flash-flood warning for most of the morning as heavy rain continued to soak the city. Flood warnings also were in effect across a wide stretch of the Texas coast, where a powerful storm surge pushed water ashore, and further inland as heavy rain continued to fall. Suni Jugueta, a captain with the police department in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, said emergency officials made three water rescues overnight.
Rosenberg police also noted that one of their high-water vehicles was hit by a falling tree while returning from a rescue, and they urged people to stay off the roads. Video footage showed heavy street flooding in the barrier island city of Galveston.
Two people were killed after trees fell on their houses: a man in the Houston suburb of Humble and a woman in Harris County, authorities said. Hundreds of trees fell in the county, crushing vehicles and damaging homes, said Precinct 4 County Constable Mark Herman.
Patrick warned that flooding could last for days and the storm continues to dump rain onto already saturated ground.
"This is not a one-day event," he said.
Beryl and the widespread power outages were just the latest weather blows for Houston, where nearly one million people lost power when deadly storms ripped through the area in May, killed eight people and brought much of the city to a standstill.
Texas officials warned people along the entire coastline to prepare for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind. Several coastal counties called for voluntary evacuations in low-lying areas. Local officials also banned beach camping and urged tourists traveling on the Fourth of July holiday weekend to move recreational vehicles from coastal parks.
Tornadoes and flash flooding were also possible in eastern Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, the hurricane center said.
In the Texas coastal city of Freeport, Patti Richardson said she was riding out the the storm in her 123-year-old house.
"We are sitting in the middle of it. It sounds like we are in a train station, it's that loud and has been about four hours. We're just hoping everything holds together," Richardson said. "You can feel the house shaking. ... It's freaky."
More than 1,000 flights have been canceled at Houston's two airports, according to tracking data from FlightAware.
The earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean on its way to Texas. The storm ripped off doors, windows and roofs with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.
Three times during its one week of life, Beryl has gained 35 m.p.h. (56 km/h) in wind speed in 24 hours or less, the official weather service definition of rapid intensification.
Beryl's explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm indicates the hot water of the Atlantic and Caribbean and what the Atlantic hurricane belt can expect for the rest of the storm season, experts said.
In Louisiana, heavy bands of rain are expected all day Monday and "the risk is going to be for that heavy rainfall and potential for flash flooding," National Weather Service meteorologist Donald Jones said in a Monday morning Facebook Live briefing.
Meteorologists in Louisiana are watching for lingering rainbands, which could drop copious amounts of rain wherever they materialize, as well as "quick, spin-up tornadoes," said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
"It's just a matter of exactly where that's going to be," Jones said. "That's very difficult to predict more than maybe an hour or so in advance."
Beryl battered Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane last week, toppling trees but causing no injuries or deaths before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula.
Before hitting Mexico, Beryl wrought destruction in Jamaica, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Three people were reported dead in Grenada, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica.
Valerie Gonzalez reported from McAllen, Texas. Associated Press reporters Corey Williams in Detroit, Valerie Gonzales in McAllen, Texas, Margery A. Beck in Omaha, Neb., Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City and Julie Walker in New York contributed.
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
U.S. President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
The case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants, is due to return to a Brampton, Ont., court on Oct. 7.
With a little help from the warming Gulf Stream, Nova Scotia beachgoers are encountering a strange creature with a balloon-like body whose sting packs a higher punch than that of jellyfish.
Police are searching for two men following an escape at a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.
Dozens of Russian missiles blasted cities across Ukraine on Monday, striking apartment buildings and a large children's hospital in the capital, where local residents joined emergency crews to search through piles of rubble. At least 31 people were killed, officials said.
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.
NATO leaders meet this week for a summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of the military alliance, which has never been larger and more focused but is also facing potentially existential threats from outside and within.
The Republican National Committee’s platform committee has adopted a policy document that reflects former President Donald Trump’s position opposing a federal abortion ban and ceding limits to states, omitting a national ban for the first time in 40 years.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
Financial files in disarray. Late payments and last-warning service-cutoff notices. Multiple daily bank withdrawals. Out-of-character purchases. When a family member who has been fairly responsible with money all their lives becomes careless with their finances, it may be one sign of as-yet-undiagnosed dementia.
Scientists have revealed fossils of a giant salamanderlike beast with sharp fangs that ruled waters before the first dinosaurs arrived.
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
A New Mexico judge is setting the table for the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who arrived at court Monday over a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
The subdued atmosphere is all part of a sensory-friendly experience Walmart Canada recently launched every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at its 403 stores in a bid to make shopping trips easier for people who have disabilities, who are sensitive to busied environments, or who are just looking for a quieter retail experience.
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people, the U.S. Justice Department said late Sunday, after the government determined the company violated an agreement that had protected it from prosecution for more than three years.
Two pistols belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte, marking the 'darkest moment' in the French emperor’s life, have just sold at an auction for 1.69 million euros (roughly C$2.5 million).
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.
Lewis Hamilton had been counting the days since his last Formula 1 win and the number was creeping toward 1,000.
Things were not going well for Coco Gauff against Emma Navarro at Centre Court, not well at all, and she kept looking at her guest box for help from her coaches. One, Brad Gilbert, would stand up and gesture, and they would talk back and forth, but a fix did not arrive.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
A young man had to be rescued from North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon Park over the weekend after going cliff-jumping while intoxicated – days after another swimmer died at the popular outdoor destination.
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly used a knife to slash a victim in the chest and face on Friday in an unprovoked attack.
A suspect involved in a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon fled the scene on an electric scooter, police say.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
Alberta RCMP are looking for a number of suspects who allegedly stole a large quantity of copper wire from an oilfield site, causing about $100,000 in damage.
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
The Kanata Food Cupboard is moving to a new location as it continues to see a growing level of food insecurity in the community.
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a body was discovered in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday.
The Quebec government and the association representing provincial police officers have reached a new agreement in principle on a six-year contract.
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
Heat warnings and air quality alerts are in effect for large portions of Alberta.
Dual, dominant areas of high pressure are contributing to the heat warnings in both eastern and western Canada.
The Saint John Police Force said a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Fredericton.
A Calgary-based company has officially purchased the debt of a Manitoba-based cannabis chain.
The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.
It’s been over a week since the WestJet mechanics strike ended; however, the airline is still feeling the impact as cancellations continued this past weekend.
Police are searching for two men following an escape at a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.
A teen is facing charges after Moose Jaw police responded to a break-in as it was being committed over the weekend.
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a Cambridge business.
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
A weekend event has brought in thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness and research through the London Health Sciences Centre Foundation.
Officers pulled over a vehicle allegedly tagged speeding along Highway 400 with a spare tire.
Provincial police say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.
Emergency crews were called to a collision in Tiny Township on Sunday evening after a vehicle ran off the road.
A Windsor woman is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with a scratch ticket.
The lawn and front parking lot at City Hall Square West is now barricaded and closed to all traffic for ice rink construction.
More construction is starting this week on Tecumseh Road East.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
The United Steelworkers union has brought 450 of its members, staff and guests to St. John’s, Nfld., as part of the union’s triennial District 6 Conference.
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
A suspect from Wasaga Beach has been charged after Sault police received a report of a sleeping driver behind the wheel of a vehicle with the motor running.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
