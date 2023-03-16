'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to “immediately stop using and unplug” it, according to a new recall notice.
The agency posted the recall on Thursday for the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket with the model number 32810027, stating that it serves as a potential fire hazard.
A total of 18,221 units have been sold in Canada, while in the U.S., around 43,000 were sold.
The joint recall between Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Star Elite, the company who manufactured the blankets, is asking customers to destroy the blankets and file for a refund.
“Star Elite has learned that the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket model number 32810027 can potentially overheat, posing possible burn or fire hazards,” the recall states.
“As of March 8, 2023, the company has received seven reports of incidents and no reports of injuries in Canada. In the United States, the company has received 13 reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.”
The logo and the model number are printed on the wash label, which is attached to the blanket, according to the recall. All affected products were sold between September 2022 and January 2023.
“They were sold with detachable controllers and in the following colours: ivory, beige, light green, light blue, dark blue, burgundy, dark grey, light grey and grey violet,” the recall states.
The product names impacted by this recall include the Sunbeam Ultra Lush, Royal Luxe, Royal Posh Heated Blankets, all in the size queen.
If you have one of these blankets in your home, officials say to immediately stop using it.
In order to receive a refund, according to the company, customers should draw an X symbol across the wash label with a permanent marker, cut the power cord with a pair of scissors — only after unplugging the blanket first — and fill out an online form.
You should not dispose of the blanket immediately, as you may need to take additional photos of the blanket to receive the refund. Once the company has issued the refund, blankets should be disposed of according to local electronic recycling guidelines.
“Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada,” Health Canada stated.
“Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Trend Line | Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
Brands of unauthorized children's medicine may lead to serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning parents about two brands of medicinal children's syrup after learning they contain an unapproved drug.
WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone
The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
Canada
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
-
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
-
Yukon First Nation declares state of emergency over opioids 'terrorizing' community
A small Yukon First Nation says it's dealing with an “opioid emergency” that is terrorizing its citizens and families with violence, crime, overdoses and death.
-
'Intense' rescue operation: 1 missing, 9 injured in Old Montreal fire
At least one person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Housing affordability concerns point to new model, University of Calgary research says
Calgary researchers looking into Canada's housing affordability crisis say the current framework used by financial institutions is "an arbitrary relic" and ignores a number of common issues.
World
-
Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort.
-
Many killed in mysterious helicopter crash in Iraq's north
A mysterious helicopter crash in northern Iraq has killed at least five people, allegedly including militants belonging to an outlawed Kurdish insurgency group, according to statements Thursday from the Iraqi Kurdish-run counterterrorism agency and the region's president.
-
Populist Farmer Citizen Movement wins big in Dutch election
A new powerhouse of Dutch right-wing populism took political centre stage Thursday after winning its first provincial elections, a victory that was seen as a resounding rebuke to Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling four-party coalition.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
-
Trump's VP? Some in GOP already jockeying for consideration
A shadow contest of another sort is underway with several Republicans openly jockeying to position themselves as potential running mates to Donald Trump, the early front-runner for the nomination.
-
Prosecutor: Black man smothered to death at mental hospital
Security camera footage from a state mental hospital shows a Black Virginia man who was handcuffed and shackled being pinned down by the deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, a prosecutor said in court.
Politics
-
Trend Line
Trend Line | Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
-
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
-
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
Health
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sci-Tech
-
A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars
Scientists have found evidence of a glacier near Mars' equator, possibly indicating 'surface water ice' may exist on the planet today and could impact future exploration of the red planet.
-
Where did Earth's water come from? Scientists say it wasn't melted meteorites
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
-
Baidu unveils ChatGPT rival Ernie Bot; 650 companies sign up
Chinese search giant Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, presenting its rival to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in a pre-recorded video presentation Thursday that appeared to disappoint investors.
Entertainment
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Vinyl sales overtake CDs for the first time since 1987
For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales have overtaken in CDs as interest in the format continues to grow.
-
'Star Trek', swear words and TV characters' changing mores
For nearly four decades, Jean-Luc Picard of 'Star Trek' has largely been presented as genteel, erudite and -- at times -- quite buttoned up, but the character's use of a curse word in a recent episode of 'Star Trek: Picard' has sparked a discussion about the changing perspective of swearing onscreen.
Business
-
Credit Suisse shares soar after central bank offers lifeline
Credit Suisse shares surged Thursday after the Swiss central bank agreed to loan the bank up to 50 billion francs (US$54 billion) to bolster confidence in the country's second-biggest lender and blunt concerns about the international financial system following the collapse of two U.S. banks.
-
Empire reports $125.7M net earnings as it rebounds from Sobeys cyberattack
Empire Company Ltd. said its net earnings hit $125.7 million in its latest quarter as its Sobeys supermarket chain rebounded from a November cyberattack.
-
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Lifestyle
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
-
Italy's most-visited cultural site will soon have an entrance fee
Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy's most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro entrance fee under an agreement signed Thursday by Italian culture and church officials.
Sports
-
Women's World Cup prize money gets big FIFA boost for 2023
The Women's World Cup is getting an increase in prize money of more than 300% for this year's tournament.
-
Mets' Edwin Diaz expected to miss entire season after freak WBC injury
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.
-
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Autos
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.