'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns

Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to “immediately stop using and unplug” it, according to a new recall notice.

The agency posted the recall on Thursday for the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket with the model number 32810027, stating that it serves as a potential fire hazard.

A total of 18,221 units have been sold in Canada, while in the U.S., around 43,000 were sold.

The joint recall between Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Star Elite, the company who manufactured the blankets, is asking customers to destroy the blankets and file for a refund.

“Star Elite has learned that the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket model number 32810027 can potentially overheat, posing possible burn or fire hazards,” the recall states.

“As of March 8, 2023, the company has received seven reports of incidents and no reports of injuries in Canada. In the United States, the company has received 13 reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.”

The logo and the model number are printed on the wash label, which is attached to the blanket, according to the recall. All affected products were sold between September 2022 and January 2023.

“They were sold with detachable controllers and in the following colours: ivory, beige, light green, light blue, dark blue, burgundy, dark grey, light grey and grey violet,” the recall states.

The product names impacted by this recall include the Sunbeam Ultra Lush, Royal Luxe, Royal Posh Heated Blankets, all in the size queen.

If you have one of these blankets in your home, officials say to immediately stop using it.

In order to receive a refund, according to the company, customers should draw an X symbol across the wash label with a permanent marker, cut the power cord with a pair of scissors — only after unplugging the blanket first — and fill out an online form.

You should not dispose of the blanket immediately, as you may need to take additional photos of the blanket to receive the refund. Once the company has issued the refund, blankets should be disposed of according to local electronic recycling guidelines.

“Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada,” Health Canada stated.

“Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.”