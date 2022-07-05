Northern heatwave melts records in Yukon, Northwest Territories

Northern heatwave melts records in Yukon, Northwest Territories

Temperatures hovered near 30 C across large parts of Yukon and Northwest Territories on Tuesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue multiple heat warnings. (Environment Canada) Temperatures hovered near 30 C across large parts of Yukon and Northwest Territories on Tuesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue multiple heat warnings. (Environment Canada)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social