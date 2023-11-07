How often should you go to the dentist? Survey says many Canadians aren't going enough
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Based on data from the 2022 Canadian Community Health Survey, it also found that roughly the same number of respondents, or 35 per cent, lacked dental insurance coverage while nearly one quarter avoided dental care due to costs.
The findings come as the federal government works to create a new national dental insurance plan that will cover up to nine million people with family incomes of less than $90,000. A key demand from the NDP in its supply-and-confidence agreement with the governing Liberals, $13 billion is earmarked for the plan over the next five years, with coverage expected to begin by the end of 2023.
Just 55 per cent of Canadians have private dental insurance through an employer, university or other means, according to the Statistics Canada data, while four per cent currently have coverage through a public government-paid plan. Of those with insurance, 76 per cent saw a dental professional in the past 12 months, compared with 51 per cent of people without coverage.
For those without coverage, 40 per cent said they avoided dental care due to the cost. Nearly half of Canadians in the lowest income bracket reported seeing a dentist in the past year, compared with almost three quarter of those in the highest bracket.
The Canadian Dental Association suggests that most people get a dental exam every six months.
Women were more likely to report receiving dental care than men over the past 12 months, at 68 versus 62 per cent. Younger Canadians aged 12 to 17 were also more likely to visit a dental professional (79 per cent) than people 65 years and up (60 per cent). Those aged 65 years and older were half as likely (33 per cent) to have dental insurance than those aged 35 to 49 (69 per cent).
A lower proportion of people in Quebec (62 per cent), New Brunswick (62 per cent), Saskatchewan (60 per cent) and Newfoundland and Labrador (55 per cent) reported seeing a dental professional compared with other provinces. Dental insurance was also more prevalent in urban areas and outside of Quebec.
The survey also noted costs were reported as being more of a barrier to racialized and non-heterosexual people.
Conducted from Feb to Dec. 2022, the Canadian Community Health Survey covers Canadians in provinces aged 12 and older. Statistics Canada says it provides "the most recent insights into Canadians' access and use of dental care services."
BREAKING First group of Canadians has left Gaza, Joly says
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday. In a social media post, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said a team of officials 'met them on the Egyptian side of the border, providing them with support and care,' after leaving the dire humanitarian situation.
Zelenskyy calls for Ukrainian unity after rift with top general
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainians to remain united, days after a rift emerged between his office and the country's commander-in-chief as the war with Russia grinds on.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue
Montreal police are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.
Taraja Ramsess, 'Black Panther' stuntman, dies with three of his children in car crash
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman, actor and martial artist known for his work on the 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' movies, is being mourned after he and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years
World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
