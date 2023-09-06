Feds award $15 million contract to Sun Life to lay groundwork for dental care program
The federal government has awarded a contract worth up to $15 million to lay the groundwork for a new national dental insurance plan.
Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Health Minister Mark Holland announced today the contract was awarded to Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
The federal government says this interim agreement will allow for the "timely launch and successful operation" of the plan, while details of the main contract are finalized.
The federal government is working to set up the new insurance plan to replace an interim benefit system that launched last year.
A national dental care program is a cornerstone of the supply-and-confidence agreement between the NDP and Liberals.
The spring budget promised $13 billion over the next five years to implement the national dental care plan, which the federal government says will insure up to nine million Canadians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Wednesday.
Canada 'taking a reflection' of its trade talks with India
Nearly a week after it was revealed Canada had paused trade talks with India, Canada’s international trade minister says Ottawa is 'taking stock' of where things are at.
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
WATCH | See the damage caused to a catamaran after shark attacks in the Coral Sea
Three people on an inflatable catamaran were rescued in the Coral Sea, off Australia's coast, on Wednesday after the vessel was damaged by 'several shark attacks.'
Sense of normalcy returning to Yellowknife as residents head home
Yellowknife residents can start heading home at 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Yellowknife's mayor says she hopes for a smooth return.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
Scale and length of 'Freedom Convoy' exceeded police prediction, criminal trial hears
An Ottawa police officer who helped co-ordinate the response to the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in the capital city testified today that the demonstration was expected to last one weekend, although police knew a core group of protesters could remain.
-
Sense of normalcy returning to Yellowknife as residents head home
Yellowknife residents can start heading home at 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Yellowknife's mayor says she hopes for a smooth return.
-
Thousands start journey home as Yellowknife evacuation order scheduled to lift
Thousands of vehicles are expected to travel to Yellowknife in the coming days as a three-week evacuation order is set to lift at noon today.
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire and drought situation
B.C. officials are set to provide an update on the province’s record-breaking wildfire season and severe drought situation Wednesday.
-
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
World
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
-
Greek ferry captain, 3 seamen face homicide charges over death of tardy passenger pushed into sea
A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges Wednesday over the death of a tardy passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing vessel in the country's main port of Piraeus.
-
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
U.S. imposes sanctions on Sudanese paramilitary leader for human rights abuses in monthslong conflict
The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Sudanese paramilitary commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for acts of violence and human rights abuses committed by his troops in their monthslong conflict with Sudan's army.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
Politics
-
Feds award $15 million contract to Sun Life to lay groundwork for dental care program
The federal government has awarded a contract worth up to $15 million to lay the groundwork for a new national dental insurance plan.
-
Canada 'taking a reflection' of its trade talks with India
Nearly a week after it was revealed Canada had paused trade talks with India, Canada’s international trade minister says Ottawa is 'taking stock' of where things are at.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
Health
-
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Sci-Tech
-
China bans government officials from using iPhones for work: WSJ
China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Global group of media organizations releases principles for AI development
A global group of 25 organizations including news and publishing companies is calling on developers, operators and deployers of artificial intelligence systems to respect intellectual property rights.
-
4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
Four Roman-era swords, their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave, surfaced in a recent excavation by Israeli archaeologists near the Dead Sea, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
BTS' Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first U.S. solo appearances
Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 concert in New York's Central Park.
-
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, 'Angry'
The three surviving Stones -- Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood -- came to east London's Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, "Hackney Diamonds" and announce its release date: Oct. 20.
-
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
Business
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
OPINION
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
-
More post-secondary students rely on parents, stay home to finish school: RBC poll
Inflation is driving more post-secondary students to stay home with their parents as they complete post-secondary school than a decade ago, a poll by RBC shows.
Lifestyle
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
Sports
-
Canada beats Slovenia 100-89 in quarterfinals at FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup
Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.
-
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Wednesday.
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
Autos
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.